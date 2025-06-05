Shares

Prudence Foundation has partnered with the Kenya Red Cross to launch an initiative aimed at addressing climate related health challenges in Makueni and Tana River. Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential Kenya.

Prudence Foundation has invested $100,000 (Ksh. 12.91 million) in the initiative and is dubbed the Climate & Health Resilience Fund. It will be channeled towards strengthening community capacity to cope with climate-induced health challenges in Makueni and Tana River counties, where extreme weather patterns continue to drive recurring droughts, floods, food insecurity, and disease outbreaks.

These conditions typical in arid and semi-arid lands (ASALs) have seen significantly rising cases of malnutrition, waterborne diseases, and poor maternal and child health outcomes.

An estimated 14,048 children under five, 27,692 primary school children, and 22,102 women of reproductive age are expected to benefit from the flagship program.

Speaking during an event to launch the project in Hola,Tana River County, Prudential Kenya’s CEO and Managing Director Gwen Kinisu said: “Through the generosity of our Prudence Foundation, which has contributed $100,000 to this initiative, we are taking a bold step forward. This fund will drive a project designed to address climate-related health challenges in a sustainable way, focusing on education, empowerment, and community resilience. Women and children bear the brunt of climate-induced health crises and this fund reflects our deep commitment to fostering long-term resilience and improving health outcomes in some of Kenya’s most climate-vulnerable areas.”

Other partners in the one-year project include the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry, and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

The Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS) will provide quarterly narrative and financial reports to track progress and ensure accountability. It will also deliver a range of community-based interventions, including first aid and climate-health education for school children.

KRCS will further oversee the installation of water purification and rainwater harvesting systems in schools, the establishment of school kitchen gardens, and the promotion of climate-smart agriculture.

Additionally, KRCS will mobilize mother and youth groups to champion health, hygiene, and climate-resilient practices. The project will also support schools in developing and implementing climate-resilience plans to ensure continuity during climate crises. Facilitated through the Prudence Foundation, the project will also engage Community Health Workers (CHWs), local leaders, and government stakeholders to integrate climate resilience into health and education systems.

The Prudential Climate & Health Resilience Fund builds on the company’s previous contributions to humanitarian and health efforts in Kenya, including the REACH Initiative and the MAM flood donations.