Prudential and Google Cloud have announced a partnership to build AI-powered products and applications to enhance customer, agent and employee experiences. Google Cloud will support Prudential’s new AI Lab, which will focus on solving business and customer challenges.

Launching later this year, the AI Lab is designed to accelerate Prudential’s adoption of machine learning, AI and generative AI. The Lab will also provide Prudential’s 15,000 employees with a new sandbox environment and step-by-step process for turning their ideas into scalable AI products and applications. This includes access to leading large language models, advanced and secure gen AI and data analytics solutions, and end-to-end Cloud provision. The partnership presents an opportunity to shape the future of AI in life and health insurance.

Supported by Google Cloud’s deep expertise in health-focused AI, the Lab will initially prioritize ways of using AI to provide improved access to quality healthcare. This is while supporting agents’ ability to deliver a seamless and personalized customer experience. The Lab will also focus on using AI to improve operating processes – with the goal of delivering a better experience for customers, agents and employees alike, and driving new, bottom-line efficiencies.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Anil Wadhwani, CEO Prudential said, “Prudential is committed to leveraging technological innovation to create value for all our stakeholders. We are actively using data, advanced analytics and AI to create an exceptional customer and agent experience – while helping us work smarter and faster. Our expanded partnership with Google Cloud will unlock the innovation and creativity of our 15,000 employees and increase our speed to market, particularly in health insurance, where we see tremendous growth opportunities. By deepening our collaboration, we will build the future of insurance for our customers.”

On his part, Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud said, “Generative AI represents a significant opportunity to drive innovation in the insurance industry. Our collaboration with Prudential and the launch of its AI Lab will help to re-imagine customer experiences, optimise operations, and unlock new growth possibilities. Google Cloud is committed to providing the AI and data analytics capabilities, as well as the expertise needed to support Prudential’s vision for the future of insurance.”