Prudential Kenya has donated USD 70,000 (KSh9.3million) donation to support relief efforts by the Kenya Red Cross Society to families affected by the heavy rains that started early March. The donation was made through the company’s CSR arm, Prudence Foundation.

The donation will fund food aid to 2,000 displaced families living in 12 camps in Busia County for the past two months. In Western Kenya, flooding has been caused by overflowing rivers, Lake Victoria backflows, and generally destructive rains. Over 2,614 households are currently affected in Busia, with most losing their primary sources of livelihood and their shelters.

“The Prudential philosophy of supporting our customers and communities has remained steadfast over the past 175 years, and we intend to continue to serve more generations to come. This is made possible by our sustainability strategy whose ambition is to deliver real impact by taking proactive steps towards creating a sustainable, inclusive, and responsible future for our customers, and the communities in which we operate,” said Prudential Kenya CEO and Managing Director, Gwen Kinisu.

Dr. Ahmed Idris, the Secretary General of the Kenya Red Cross Society, expressed gratitude to Prudential, noting that their contribution would aid recovery efforts in Busia. Prudential’s donation will support the purchase of 67 tons of food items; maize flour, beans, cooking oil, salt, and sugar. Each affected family will receive a food basket ration containing 20 kg of rice or maize flour, 5 kg of beans, 2l of cooking oil, 3Kg of super cereal, 0.5Kg of salt, and 3Kg of sugar.

“The heavy rains have caused great damage countrywide with high intensity in the Western region that has experienced landslides and flooding. Busia is one of those that have suffered great tragedies, and it is a big relief for organizations like Prudential to come to our aid,” said Dr. Idris.

Countrywide, over 79,218 households have been affected, with 46,469 displaced, 256 fatalities, and 162 reported missing. Over 60,538 acres of farmland and 1,034 businesses in 43 counties have also been affected.

The current floods came two months after the end of the October to December 2023 rains, which left 139,071 households affected, with 64,519 displaced in 37 counties. Some communities affected by the previous rainy season are still living in evacuation camps especially in the Western and Coastal parts of the country, intensifying their vulnerability during the recent floods.

Flooding in Western Kenya, fueled by overflowing rivers like Nzoia, Yala, Nyando, Awachi, Sondu Miriu, and Lake Victoria backflows, persists, impacting numerous community members.

Prudential Life Assurance Kenya Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prudential plc, which provides life and health insurance and asset management in 24 markets across Asia and Africa. Prudence Foundation is the community investment arm of Prudential plc in Africa and Asia. Its mission is to secure the future of communities by enhancing education, health, and safety.