Shares

Binance has made a Ksh. 12.8 million (USD 100,000) pledge in partnership with the Kenya Red Cross Society (KRCS). The humanitarian initiative aims to help communities in Kenya struggling due to recent challenges, including the severe floods experienced in various parts earlier this year.

The six-month program, running from September 2024 to February 2025, will provide emergency food relief to over 45,000 students in 40 primary schools across hard-hit counties, particularly in areas like Baringo County. By providing meals, the initiative hopes to boost school attendance and support parents dealing with these difficulties.

Baringo County, among other regions, was severely affected by the floods, with school infrastructure and access to education compromised. Many children have since been displaced or forced to drop out due to the combined effects of several crises. Through this program, the partnership aims to encourage children to return to school, thereby supporting both their education and well-being.

With Binance’s funding, KRCS will support over 45,000 pupils through a school meal program over two primary school terms. The program includes school verification, food procurement, distribution, and post-distribution monitoring. The food basket will consist of rice, beans, cooking oil, salt, and cereals, providing essential nutrition to the affected children.

“We are committed to using our resources to make a positive impact in communities around the world. The challenges faced by families in Kenya have intensified recently, and we hope that our contribution will help alleviate some of the suffering. We are proud to partner with the Kenya Red Cross Society to ensure that children have access to both food and education,” said Samantha Fuller, Head of Communications for Binance in Middle East and Africa.

On his part, Joe Otieno, Senior Relief Coordinator at KRCS said, “The provision of school meals is a crucial part of our strategy to help families overcome the many difficulties they face. We appreciate Binance’s generous support in helping us address these urgent needs, and we are committed to ensuring that every child has the opportunity to continue their education during these challenging times.”