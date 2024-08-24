Shares

Binance has announced the expansion of its services in Africa. Users in Ghana, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia can now buy and sell crypto assets using mobile money. This development enhances accessibility and convenience for crypto enthusiasts in these regions.

With the introduction of Binance’s One Click Buy and Sell (OCBS) feature, users can seamlessly purchase crypto assets and sell assets directly from their mobile money accounts. This new feature is part of their global fiat on and off-ramp offering, developed in partnership with Transfi. Users can now upgrade to the latest version of the Binance app.

To ensure a secure experience, Binance applies Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols and robust security measures. These practices are designed to protect users’ assets and personal information while meeting regulatory requirements.

By enabling mobile money deposits and withdrawals with these safeguards, Binance aims to make cryptocurrency more accessible to the unbanked and underbanked populations in Africa. This aligns with Binance’s mission to increase the freedom of money globally and empower users with easy access to digital assets.

Binance is a blockchain ecosystem and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. The platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings. This includes trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization, and infrastructure solutions.