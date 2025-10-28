Shares

Pwani Oil Products Ltd has marked a significant milestone in its global expansion by debuting at Beauty World Middle East 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The three-day event, which began on October 27, is recognized as the world’s largest international gathering for the beauty industry, attracting over 75,000 visitors and 2,400 exhibitors this year.

Pwani Oil’s senior leadership and international business team are actively engaging with global distributors, buyers, and partners from their exhibition booth. The company is strategically showcasing two key brands: its established Sawa range of beauty and skincare products, and the Afrisense brand.

Company leadership noted that participation in the Dubai expo marks an exciting new chapter for Pwani Oil, positioning Kenyan-made goods on the global beauty stage.

“We are proud to represent Kenya’s growing beauty industry on a global stage and to showcase products that combine natural ingredients, scientific innovation, and affordability,” said a company representative.

Pwani Oil is highlighting its commitment to innovation with the newly unveiled Sawa Body Lotion range, launched in September 2025. This line features four variants, including Sawa Glycerin & Sweet Almond Oil, Sawa Cocoa Butter, Sawa Men Cool Burst, and Sawa Aloe Vera.

Complementing this is Afrisense, Pwani’s proudly African beauty brand that blends traditional African ingredients with modern science to offer moisturizing and nourishing care. Designed for accessibility and quality, Afrisense targets consumers who prioritize self-care and confidence.

Beauty World Middle East 2025 serves as a global hub for the latest in cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and wellness, spotlighting innovation, sustainability, and cross-cultural beauty trends. The event also features the new “Next in Fragrance” dedicated event and the 6th annual Beauty World Middle East Awards, celebrating industry excellence.