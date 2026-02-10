Shares

Mabati Rolling Mills Ltd (MRM) has officially handed over a newly constructed classroom block to Nyanjoro Primary School. The project was spearheaded by the Safal MRM Foundation.

The initiative began with a simple request for roofing repairs. However, upon conducting a professional site assessment, MRM engineers discovered that the existing structures were too weak to support a new roof safely. Rather than applying a temporary fix, the company opted for a total overhaul.

“Prioritizing learner safety and long-term impact, we expanded our intervention from repair to the construction of a complete, modern classroom block,” said Albert Sigei, CEO of MRM, during the handover ceremony.

The Headteacher of Nyanjoro Primary School expressed gratitude: “We are deeply thankful to MRM and the Safal MRM Foundation for this transformative support. These new classrooms will enable effective teaching and provide secure, engaging spaces for our students and staff.”

The handover ceremony was attended by the Sub-County Education Officer, education authorities, community development partners, NGOs, parents, and local leaders, who commended MRM’s role in transforming learning environments and uplifting school communities.