The Safal MRM Foundation on the weekend hosted a two-day free medical camp and humanitarian aid program in Oloika Village, Kajiado County, targeting over 1,000 vulnerable residents. The camp was in partnership with Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM), Premchandbhai Foundation, and other stakeholders.

The camp delivered critical healthcare services to residents. They included consultations, screenings, medications, and health education. Premchandbhai Foundation will lead food donations as part of broader relief efforts, including clothing and school supplies for underserved families.

This initiative builds on the foundation’s proven track record in Oloika, including flood relief (2024) and solar lamp distributions for off-grid students.

“We’re honored to return to Oloika with holistic support,” said Siprosa Rabach, Head of Safal MRM Foundation. “With Premchandbhai Foundation’s partnership in nutrition and MRM’s commitment to sustainable solutions, we’re addressing both urgent needs and systemic challenges.”

The Safal MRM Foundation is a philanthropic enterprise of Mabati Rolling Mills and the Safal Group. The Safal MRM Foundation investments are aimed at alleviation of human suffering and empowering communities to better their lives in line with the SDGs efforts to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. The foundation continues to fully manage, both the Mabati Technical Training Institute, and the Mabati Medical Centre, both in Mariakani, Kenya.

Mabati Rolling Mills Ltd (MRM) is the largest manufacturer and supplier of steel building & roofing solutions in Kenya. Established in 1961, the company is a leading innovator in building solutions.

Founded in 1959, the Premchandbhai Foundation is a philanthropic organization dedicated to fostering education, healthcare, poverty alleviation, and community welfare.