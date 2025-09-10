Mabati Rolling Mills (MRM), a leading manufacturer of steel roofing and building solutions in Kenya, has commissioned a major solar power project at its Mariakani plant in Mombasa. The initiative marks a significant step in the company’s transition to renewable energy, strengthening its role as a leader in sustainable manufacturing in Africa.
By integrating solar energy at its largest production facility, MRM is directly addressing climate change, reducing its carbon footprint, and supporting Kenya’s clean energy agenda.
Albert Sigei, CEO of MRM, highlighted the project’s strategic importance. “This project reflects our long-term vision of embedding sustainability into our business model,” he said. “It will generate over 4,200 MWh of clean energy annually, avoiding more than 200 tons of CO₂ emissions and saving substantial electricity costs.”
The project, which is one of the largest combined rooftop solar PV systems in Kenya, was developed and financed in partnership with GridX Africa and managed by Orb Energy.
“Our goal is to de-risk the adoption of renewable energy for businesses across Africa,” said Ryan Dunn, CEO of GridX. “This project is a perfect example of how strategic investment can unlock significant environmental and economic benefits, paving the way for a more sustainable manufacturing sector.”
Damian Miller, CEO and Co-founder of Orb Energy noted, “Orb Energy is pleased to have brought its technical expertise in designing, supplying, and installing MRM’s first rooftop Solar system, totaling 2.9 MWp. This makes it one of the largest combined rooftop Solar PV systems in Kenya. This is a testament to the possibilities of harnessing solar energy, which is abundant in this region. We look forward to working with MRM and other manufacturing companies to install rooftop and ground-mounted solar solutions.”