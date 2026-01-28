Shares

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has hinted at the potential removal of the long-standing C+ minimum entry grade for university admission.

Speaking on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, during the first National Career Conference and Exhibition, KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Wahome stated that the reliance on a fixed academic grade is becoming “unsustainable” as the country moves toward the full implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The C+ cut-off has been the gold standard for university entry since 2016. However, Dr. Wahome argued that the outgoing 8-4-4 system placed a disproportionate amount of pressure on examination scores, often ignoring the diverse talents and practical abilities of students.

Under the new Competency-Based Education (CBE) framework, the focus will shift toward identifying and nurturing specific skills, hands-on competencies, and alternative career pathways. Dr. Wahome noted that many students who do not achieve a C+ often find success by starting with certificate and diploma programs and eventually progressing to degree levels—a path she believes should be more widely recognized and respected.

The call for reform also stems from practical challenges. Recent data from the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations showed a significant number of candidates failing to meet the C+ threshold. Dr. Wahome highlighted that the current system’s rigid entry requirements may be failing to accommodate the hundreds of thousands of learners who exit the secondary cycle annually.

While the placement service is looking toward a future without a mandatory C+ cut-off, the transition is not immediate. Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba recently clarified that for the time being, the minimum entry requirement remains Grade C+ for degree programs.

The full shift to a skills-based admission process is expected to align with the complete transition to the CBC, a process estimated to take approximately two more years.

For current Form Four leavers and those in the CBC pipeline, the government is encouraging students to explore: