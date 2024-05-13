Shares

Starcloud, a tech-based education publisher, is among Estonia’s private sector players set to launch operations in Kenya in partnership with local stakeholders. The partnerships are aimed at helping Kenya modernize delivery of learning at early childhood, primary and secondary level in line with the Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) via digital libraries.

Another company, Opiq, which launched its Kenyan office last year, has managed to digitize CBC-approved textbooks from local educational publishers onto its cloud-based learning platform. The firm has since enrolled 50 schools onto its platform that is available across the country with individual students also subscribing to the platform. Estonian organisations represented at the event included Education Estonia, Estonian ICT Cluster, Triumf Health, Star Cloud, ADM Interactive, Nortal, AdoptoMedia, Wisercat Software and Digiotouch.

Speaking at the announcement event attended by nine edu-tech companies from Estonia in Nairobi, Estonia Deputy Minister for Economic and Development Co-operation Mariin Ratnik said, “Estonia recently sponsored 20 Kenyan students to undertake information technology and communication training in Estonia universities and companies where upon their return, they will be able to localize popular Estonia game apps to suit local tastes and cultures.”

In an interview, Humal-Ayal said Estonia’s taxi-hailing App, Bolt was enhancing its partnerships with its local partners with a view to enabling drivers and riders on its platform to acquire electric-based vehicles. “This is the partnership that we seek to enhance where we both benefit via acquisition of new skills and better earnings,”

Enterprise Estonia, whose offices were set up in Nairobi last year, has been playing a pivotal role in linking Estonian businesses with Kenyan entrepreneurs. The company has also been enabling public sector entities to attract new investments in diverse fields including education.