Shares

UAP Old Mutual and the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) have announced their partnership to boost the integration of financial education in a program dubbed Learn. Think. Do. The partnership valued at Ksh. 21 million will help integrate financial learning in the recently implemented Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC).

The partnership was officiated at the KICD offices in Nairobi. This marked the beginning of a partnership which will play a critical role in providing financial literacy and education to teachers and students all over the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Arthur Oginga, Group CEO UAP Old Mutual said, “Understanding finance and, more importantly, personal financial planning and management skills is essential, especially as people become increasingly dependent on the use of digital platforms. Although these services defeat the challenges of geographical distances, lack of infrastructure and access to the formal banking sector, they cannot be optimally used in the absence of financial education.”

UAP Old Mutual Group has long been a pioneer in financial education and providing consumers with access to the tools they need to be money-wise. The Group seeks partnerships with like-minded organizations to support initiatives that will enhance the financial well-being of the society.

Also speaking at the launch ceremony, Prof. Charles Ong’ondo, CEO KICD said, “Competency Based Curriculum aims at developing an empowered, engaged and ethical society that is globally competitive in service delivery. The mission is to develop every learner’s potential to full scale productivity. Financial Literacy and education is central to productivity in every sector. By inclusively having this in the curriculum, we are building productivity and developmental competencies in every learning area. This will go a long way in developing a skilled and ethical society”

The funding provided by Old Mutual will be used to support the mainstreaming of financial education in the new competency-based curriculum. This entails an in-depth analysis of existing programs, the closing of gaps and the inclusion of financial literacy course content for teachers in the new curriculum. Primary delivery will be through online and offline courses for junior secondary and senior school teachers.