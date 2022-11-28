Shares

National examinations for standard 8 & grade 6 students have began today Monday across the country.

More than 3 million Standard 8 and Grade 6 students will sit the national exams this month.

Grade 6 has more than 1.6 million registered candidates for Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) exam under the newly introduced CBC education program.

Primary schools will have two exam sections, for Standard 8 (844) and Grade 6 pupils (CBC).

Standard 8 candidates will sit Mathematics, English language and Composition papers today.