The Minister in charge of Education, Julius Migos, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2024 results (KCSE 2024 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

A total of 903,260 students sat for the 2024 KCSE examinations. The exams were conducted in 10,413 centres across the country. 201,133 candidates who sat the 2024 KCSE exam scored grade C up from 173,345 in 2022. 1,146 KCSE candidates obtained an overall A grade. The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of C+ and above rose to 173,345 (19.03%) in 2022 compared to 145,776 (17.55%) in 2021 – CS Ezekiel Machogu.

To check the just released 2024 KCSE results, you just need to do the following;

How to check your 2024 KCSE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 40054 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Telkom Kenya, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged. The message should be as follows: Index Number KCSE

2. Go to the KNEC Website results.knec.ac.ke