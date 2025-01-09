A total of 903,260 students sat for the 2024 KCSE examinations. The exams were conducted in 10,413 centres across the country. 201,133 candidates who sat the 2024 KCSE exam scored grade C up from 173,345 in 2022. 1,146 KCSE candidates obtained an overall A grade. The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of C+ and above rose to 173,345 (19.03%) in 2022 compared to 145,776 (17.55%) in 2021 – CS Ezekiel Machogu.
To check the just released 2024 KCSE results, you just need to do the following;
How to check your 2024 KCSE results
1. SMS your Index Number to 40054 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Telkom Kenya, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged. The message should be as follows: Index Number KCSE
2. Go to the KNEC Website results.knec.ac.ke