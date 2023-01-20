Shares

The Minister in charge of Education, Ezekiel Machogu, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2022 results (KCSE 2022 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

The 2022 KCSE exams were delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the closure of schools in most of 2021. The examination calendar was then changed from the usual November to December calendar to this year.

A total of 831, 015 students sat for the 2022 KCSE examinations. The exams were conducted in 10,413 centres across the country. 30,822 candidates who sat the 2022 KCSE exam scored grade E down from 46,151 in 2021; Ministry of Education says it’s a drop of 3.4pc. 1,146 KCSE candidates obtained an overall A grade. The number of candidates with minimum university entry qualification of C+ and above rose to 173,345 (19.03%) in 2022 compared to 145,776 (17.55%) in 2021 – CS Ezekiel Machogu.

To check the just released 2022 KCSE results, you just need to do the following;

How to check your 2022 KCSE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 20076 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged.

2. Go to the KNEC Website.