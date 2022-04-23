Shares

The Minister in charge of Education, Professor George Magoha, has just released the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education 2021 results (KCSE 2021 results) at the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) headquarters on Dennis Pritt Road in Nairobi.

The 2021 KCSE exams were delayed after the COVID-19 pandemic saw the closure of schools in most of 2020. The examination calendar was then changed from the usual November to December calendar to this year.

A total of 831, 015 students sat for the 2021 KCSE examinations. The exams were conducted in 10,413 centres across the country.

To check the just released 2021 KCSE results, you just need to do the following;

How to check your 2021 KCSE results

1. SMS your Index Number to 20076 from your mobile phone (Safaricom, Airtel & Equitel). This might take time as the system might be clogged.

2. Go to the KNEC Website.