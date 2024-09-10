Shares

The British Council has announced it will for the first time, host its flagship New Directions Conference in Nairobi from 24th to 26th September, 2024. This is the first time the conference will be hosted in Africa, bringing the opportunity to bring the professional language testing and learning community together to engage in discussions on assessment systems in Sub-Saharan Africa and beyond.

The New Directions conference aims to showcase innovative language testing and policy work in the region and put Sub-Saharan Africa scholars and practitioners on the international language learning and assessment map. The theme of the conference is Rethinking policy, and practice for English in complex linguistic landscapes.

Other areas of focus will include influencing assessment policy to serve multilingual communities, English and modern African identities, multilingualism, and plurilingualism opportunities and challenges. Over 200 participants from 18 countries are expected to attend the conference featuring experts in the field of language and assessment who will cover a range of topics.

The conference will be officially opened by British Council’s Deputy CEO, Kate Ewart-Biggs, and the Country Director Kenya, Tom Porter alongside the new Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Director, Lucy Pearson. Plenary speakers and panelists expected at the conference include Dr. David Njengere of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC), Prof. Leketi Makalela from the University of Witwatersrand, South Africa, Prof. Barry O’Sullivan of the British Council, and Dr. Harry Kuchah Kuchah from the University of Birmingham, among others.

Speaking ahead of the conference, Tom Porter, Country Director, British Council Kenya, said, “The New Directions conference serves as a dynamic platform for fostering collaboration, driving innovation, and developing sustainable solutions that empower educational institutions. By bringing together educators, policymakers, and experts to exchange transformative ideas, we reinforce our shared commitment to creating a brighter future for education in the region. We have a longstanding partnership with the Ministry of Education and support efforts to enhance core skills assessment.”