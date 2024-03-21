Shares

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Services (KUCCPS) has reopened its portal for the first revision of course choices to unfilled programmes in Universities, TVETs, TTCs and KMTC.

This will also be a chance for those who did not successfully apply for the first round to make submissions. In this application period, only KCSE examination candidates with C+ and above are eligible for Degree Programmes.

Individuals who completed their KCSE exams between 2000 and 2023 and achieved any grade point average, but never enrolled in a higher education institution via KUCCPS are also urged to submit applications.

Additionally, applicants who successfully submitted their KUCCPS application between February and March of 2024 can now check its status by logging in to the student’s Portal. The portal is set to close on the 4th of April 2024.

Following the release of the KCSE results in January, the first application round was marred with difficulties accessing the portal. This was majorly due to the platform’s slow response time and the overwhelming number of applicants on the platform at the time. However, KUCCPS responded to applicants’ complaints by extending the first-round application period which ended on the 5th of March. This was a significant extension given the original deadline was the 26th of February.