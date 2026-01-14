Shares

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has officially opened its application portal for students seeking admission into the Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC).

This latest recruitment drive targets Form Four leavers who sat for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations between the years 2000 and 2024. For the upcoming March 2026 intake, the government has made available 21,774 slots across 98 KMTC campuses located throughout the country.

The placement service is offering a total of 36 programmes, ranging from certificate to diploma levels. This move is part of the government’s ongoing strategy to bolster the healthcare workforce in pursuit of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

According to KUCCPS CEO Dr. Agnes Wahome, the application window is specifically designed to provide a transparent and efficient pathway for qualified Kenyans to join the medical profession.

Prospective students can choose from a variety of specialized fields:

Diploma Programmes: Requirements generally include a minimum mean grade of C (Plain). Courses available include Clinical Medicine and Surgery, Kenya Registered Community Health Nursing (KRCHN), Medical Laboratory Sciences, Dental Technology, Pharmacy, and Orthopaedic Technology, among others.

Certificate Programmes: Aimed at students with a minimum mean grade of C- (Minus) or D (Plain) depending on the specific course. Options include Community Health Assistant, Health Records and Information Technology, Medical Engineering, and Public Health.

How to apply

The application process is strictly online through the KUCCPS student portal. Candidates are required to log in using their KCSE index number, examination year, and a password (initially their birth certificate number or KCSE index number).

Key Application Details:

Portal: students.kuccps.ac.ke

Deadline: The application window closes on January 27, 2026.

Placement Fee: A standard processing fee is required for those who have never applied through the portal before.

In a significant boost for students from vulnerable backgrounds, those placed by KUCCPS are eligible to apply for government financial assistance. This includes tuition loans and upkeep scholarships provided through the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) and the Universities Fund under the New Funding Model.