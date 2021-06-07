Shares

Ujana Afrika is a youth-led non-profit that aims to be TVET Champions and a global agent of education reform among the youth. The organization operates in collaboration with Industry, Government, and Academia through Advocacy, Education, and Research.

Ujana Afrika is currently enrolling young girls in their flagship program, #roadtoskilling100girls at the grassroots level to study certificate courses at TVET institutions for two years. The program will focus on ten counties, Isiolo, Kiambu, Kajiado, Kakamega, Kisumu, Kitui, Machakos, Mombasa, Nairobi and Samburu.

Applicants interested in any desired technical or vocational course pursued in their county’s technical and vocational colleges are eligible to apply.

How the scholarship works

1. This is a partial scholarship that covers only tuition fees, the scholarship doesn’t cater for accommodation, transport or food once enrolled.

2. The registration fee is paid by the student to KUCCPS. First-time registration costs Ksh. 1,500 while Revision costs Ksh. 1,000.

3. Continuing students are not viable for the scholarship.

4. Students from 2018 can register to the KUCCPS portal for first-time placement to the TVET institution course of choice.

5. Ujana Afrika does not select a course of interest, once the system confirms they qualify, the student proceeds to submit an application and pay.

6. Road to skill 1000 girls is strictly for girls only.

7. Other counties are pen to apply, Focus and priority will be placed on the listed year1counties.

8. The scholarship is not restricted to certificate courses, Diploma, craft, and artisan applicants are encouraged to apply

9. Application who will join TVET institutions from KUCCPS enrolment will be eligible for the scholarship.

10. There is no age limit for the application.

Successful applicants for the scholarship will be required to participate in Ujana Afrika’s mentorship program to harness their soft and leadership skills.