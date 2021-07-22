Shares

Huawei has entered into a partnership with the State Department for Vocational and Technical Training to collaborate to enhance ICT development within technical education and training.

The MoU will see institutions from across Kenya partner to enhance capacity building among their 150 trainers. The institutions will in addition offer industry level training to over 1,000 students to better prepare them to work in the ICT industry among other key areas.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Margaret Mwakima, Principal Secretary State Department for Vocational Technical Training and Fiona Pan Deputy CEO, Huawei.

The collaboration aims at the improvement of the ICT infrastructure within the institutions and also support in administering ICT skills survey to understand the state and level of ICT skills and how to better address them. The alliance also targets the provision of industry linkages and opportunities to the students to offer job or internship opportunities through the Huawei ICT Academy program.

During her speech the Principal Secretary Dr. Margaret Mwakima stated, “The Ministry has taken note of Huawei initiatives to develop the ICT and digital talent of the youth in the country and beyond. It is for this reason that the ministry will sign a partnership to expand Huawei ICT Academies in our TVET institutions.”

This partnership reinforces Huawei’s commitment to developing local ICT talent whilst bridging the digital skills gap especially at a time when digital technology is developing rapidly.

Mr. Orina Makori representing the Eng. Stephen Rukaria Principal Meru National Polytechnic in absentia commented, “As Huawei, we believe Kenya must have a skilled workforce empowered and equipped to take up new opportunities that new and emerging technologies will present as we work towards achieving a digital economy.”

The event also saw the Huawei ICT Academy sign partnerships with 10 national polytechnics appointing them as ICT Academy partners.