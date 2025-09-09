Shares

M-Pesa Foundation has constructed learning facilities worth Ksh. 35 million at The Omolo Agar School in Homa Bay County.

The funds supported the construction of 15 classrooms for Grades 1 to 9 as well as ECDE learners, a 30-seater ICT hub, an administration block, a kitchen, a gate and side walls, and 6-door ablution blocks for boys, girls and staff.

“We are pleased with the successful completion of this project, which will benefit about 250 learners. As a Foundation, we invest in our communities’ pain points, such as education. We build capacity through partnerships with communities and public sector entities such as national and county governments that have enabled us to reach more than 3 million learners across 47 counties,” said Patricia Ithau, Trustee, M-Pesa Foundation.

Beyond Omolo Agar, the M-Pesa Foundation continues to deepen its investment in education and community development across the country. In Homa Bay County, the Foundation is also constructing modern facilities at Ligongo Primary School, with an investment of Ksh. 57 million, and at Ober Primary School, where Ksh. 42 million is being channelled into new learning infrastructure. Together, these projects demonstrate the Foundation’s commitment to ensuring that every child has access to quality learning facilities.

Mrs. Caroline Odongo, Headteacher at Omolo Agar Primary School, noted that the investment would be a turning point for her learners: “We have been longing for a conducive learning environment at this school for our learners who had been using dilapidated infrastructure, which affected their performances. The new infrastructure will motivate our students and staff, who will see our academic outcomes improve and realise the full potential of our school,” she said.

Since its inception, Safaricom, through its Foundations, has invested more than Ksh. 216 million in education projects in Homa Bay County alone, and continues to scale similar initiatives across all 47 counties.