The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced the resumption of its continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, which is set to begin on Monday, September 29, 2025.
This initiative is a vital step in ensuring every eligible Kenyan has the opportunity to participate in elections. The registration drive is specifically targeting young people who have recently turned 18, as well as all citizens who have not yet registered or need to update their voter details.
To register as a voter, you must meet a specific set of eligibility criteria. You must be a Kenyan citizen, at least 18 years of age, and in possession of a valid Kenyan national identity card or a valid Kenyan passport. You must also be of sound mind and not have been convicted of an election offense in the preceding five years.
The process is as follows:
- Visit a registration centre: Go to your nearest IEBC constituency office during working hours.
- Present documents: Carry your original Kenyan ID or a valid Kenyan passport.
- Fill out the form: You will be required to fill out a statutory form. For new registrations, this is Form A.
- Provide biometric data: You will provide personal and biometric data, including fingerprints and a photo.
- Receive an acknowledgement slip: You will be issued an acknowledgement slip, but note that this is not required for voting on election day.
The available services at IEBC Constituency Offices include new voter registration, transfer of voter registration to a new location, and the correction or updating of voter details.
Other details
- Cost: Voter registration is free of charge.
- Single Registration: It is an offense to register more than once. You are only allowed to register once in a constituency or registration center of your choice.
- Transferring Registration: If you are a registered voter, you can transfer to another registration center by visiting the IEBC constituency office where you wish to transfer to.
- You can verify your voter registration status through the IEBC portal at verify.iebc.or.ke.