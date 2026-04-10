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The Click Awards 2026 has officially entered its most anticipated phase, announcing a diverse shortlist of nominees and opening the floor for public voting. The awards seek to celebrate the business engines and organizations powering the nation’s digital ecosystem.

Organized by the technology firm Teki, this year’s edition is by the theme: Building Scalable Creator Enterprises in a Regulated Digital Economy.

“Today, influential creators are no longer just building audiences. They are transforming that influence into businesses that extend beyond social media,” said Martin Muli, Click Awards Director and CEO of Teki.

Click Awards 2026 nominees list

The following creators and organizations have been shortlisted for their excellence in driving the digital economy forward.

Sector Creator Enterprise Award Category

Category Nominees (Enterprise/Brand) Beauty Creator Excellence Joanna Kinuthia (Joanna K Cosmetics), Lucy Wambui (Phoina Beauty), Maureen Bandari (Bandari Beauty), Nancie Mwai (New Level), Natasha Gwal (NA Collections), Susan Kaittany (Posh Palace), Zachariah Mwaura (Geometric Barber Shop) Entertainment Creator Excellence Crazy Kennar (Happy Country), Awinja Nyamwalo (Disco Matanga), Blessed Njugush (TTNT Series), Mammito Eunice (Mammito & Girlfriends), Terence Creative (Wash Wash Series), Tom Daktari (Wamusyi Show), YY Comedian (What It Takes) Fashion Creator Excellence Angela Kariuki (Angie’s Closet), Bolo Bespoke (Bespoke City), Cebbie Koks Nyasego (Plush Chic), Mercy Kyallo (Yallo Leather), Nelly Mwangi (Geek on Fashion), Sir Bonnie (Sir Bonnie Brands), Yvonne Odhiambo (AfroStreet Kollektions) Family Creator Excellence Amber Ray & Rapundo Family, Mziza Family, The Bahatis, The Maangis, The Obinnaz, The WaJesus Family, Wahu & Nameless Travel & Lifestyle Excellence Ciggie Johnson (Punch Line), Eli Mwenda (Mark It Media), Lucia Musau (African Elite Group), Murugi Munyi (The Lip Tribe), Sarah Mtalii (Virtuous Explorers), Sharon Mundia (This is Essential), Wabosha Maxine (Safirii) Digital Media Excellence Felix Omondi (Dr. Kingori), Abel Mutua (Mkurugenzi), Eddie Butita (SPM Buzz), Lynn Ngugi (Lynn Ngugi Network), Oduor Jagero (Dialogues With Jagero), Oga Obinna (Obinna TV Studios), Richard Njau (Cleaning The Airwaves) Health & Wellness Excellence Amerix (Amerix Wellness), Angela Muthoni, Ngumba Peter (Micro Afia), Dr. Claire Kinuthia (CTRH Podcast), Dr. Joseph Njagi (3rd Park Hospital), Ngala Reign Mwendwa (Ask Dr. Reign), Moses Kihungu (The Healthwise) Business Creator Excellence Chris Kirwa (Catechris), Ivy Wanjiru (Just Money Podcast), Joan Nyambura (For Real KE), King Kaka (Kaka Empire), Maurine Kabu (Adequate Safaris), Norah Muendo (Nila Baby Shop), Teresia Wanjiku (Shiquo HiiStyles) Technology Creator Excellence Bright Gameli (Africa Hackon), Janet Machuka (ATC Digital Academy), Moses Kemibaro (Dotsavvy), Nyandia Gachago (Minty Lime), Tonee Ndungu (Kytabu), Mbugua Njihia (Gruppo Potente), Elvis Warutumo (Elvis W. Online) Social Impact Excellence Anita Soina (Soina Foundation), Crystal Asige (Crystal Asige Foundation), Eric Omondi (Sisi Kwa Sisi), Jacob Aliet (Unplugged), Ndungu Nyoro (Affecto Foundation), Valerie Keter (Film Set Africa), Janet Mbugua (Inua Dada Foundation) Food Creator Excellence Ali Said Mandhry (Chef Ali L’artiste), Chandni Solanki (Pika Chakula), Chef Raphael (Kitchen Circle), Dennis Ombachi (The Roaming Chef), Holy Dave (HDs Kitchen), Kaluhi Adagala (Kaluhi’s Kitchen), Stephen Musyoka (Syoks BBQ)

Creator Ecosystem Builders Excellence Category

Category Nominees Banking Excellence Absa Bank, Co-operative Bank, Equity Bank, I&M Bank, KCB Group, NCBA Bank, Stanbic Bank Telecommunication Excellence Airtel Kenya, JTL Faiba, Liquid Intelligent Technologies, Mawingu Network, Safaricom PLC, Telkom Kenya, Zuku Mobile Device Brand Huawei, Infinix, iPhone, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung, Tecno Payment Excellence Airtel Money, Flutterwave, Mastercard, M-PESA, PayPal, Twiva Pay, Visa Creator Marketplace AIfluence, Collabstr, Indahash, Twiva, Wowzi, Zaumu Camera Brand Excellence Canon, DJI, Fujifilm, GoPro, Nikon, Panasonic, Sony Streaming & Distribution Baze, Mdundo, Netflix, Skiza Tunes, Spotify, Viusasa, Yakwetu Device Accessibility Badili Kenya, Dama Mobile Spare, iStore Kenya, Jumia Kenya, Kilimall, M-KOPA, Phone Place Kenya Insurance Excellence AAR, Britam, CIC Insurance, GA Insurance, ICEA Lion, Jubilee Insurance, Sanlam Allianz Development Partner British Council, Embassy of France, GIZ Kenya, HEVA Fund, Mastercard Foundation, U.S. Embassy, Youth Enterprise Development Fund

The shortlist is now public and you can cast your vote here vote.teki.co.ke/awards.

The winners will be announced at a gala ceremony on 14th May 2026 which is the International Creator Day.