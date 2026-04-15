Shares

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has further solidified its oversight of the financial technology sector, announcing the licensing of 32 additional Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) as of April 14, 2026. This move brings the total number of authorized providers to 227.

The latest expansion follows a busy period for the regulator, which issued 42 licenses in December 2025 alone. Since the inception of the regulatory framework in March 2022, the CBK has processed over 800 applications, reflecting a rigorous vetting process designed to eliminate predatory lending and safeguard consumer data.

The scale of regulated digital credit in Kenya has reached unprecedented heights. Data from February 2026 reveals that licensed DCPs have collectively disbursed 7.5 million loans, with a total market valuation of Ksh. 133.5 billion.

While digital lending was once synonymous with quick personal cash, the current market shows a sophisticated shift toward productive credit. Licensed providers are now offering specialized products across several key sectors:

Education: Funding for tuition and school-related expenses.

Business & Development: Capital for small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Asset Finance: Loans for equipment, vehicles, and tools.

Personal Finance: Short-term liquidity for individual needs.

The 32 newly licensed entities are now legally permitted to offer credit services to the public, having met the stringent requirements set by the CBK regarding governance, transparency, and consumer protection.

The Latest Licensed Digital Credit Providers (April 2026)