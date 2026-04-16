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In April 2026, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) reached a significant milestone in financial regulation by granting licenses to an additional 32 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs). This latest cohort brings the total number of regulated digital lenders in the country to 227, following the licensing of 42 companies in late 2025.

Since the regulatory framework was established in March 2022, the CBK has vetted more than 800 applications, signaling a rigorous transition from an unregulated wild west to a structured credit market. The scale of this sector is now immense: as of February 2026, licensed providers have facilitated 7.5 million loans, injecting KSh 133.5 billion into the Kenyan economy.

The following 32 entities were the latest to be officially authorized by the CBK. This group includes established fintech players, such as Kopo Kopo, which was acquired by Nigerian unicorn Moniepoint, and new entrants expanding credit access into regional markets like Machakos and Nanyuki.

Today, regulated providers are essential for financial inclusion, offering specialized credit across various sectors:

  • Business & Development: Providing capital for SMEs and entrepreneurs.
  • Education: Financing tuition and academic resources.
  • Asset Finance: Helping individuals and businesses acquire productive tools and equipment.
  • Personal Finance: Ensuring short-term liquidity with transparent terms.

This continuous oversight by the CBK is designed to protect Kenyans from predatory practices, specifically addressing concerns regarding high interest rates, unethical debt collection, and the misuse of personal data. Under the CBK (Digital Credit Providers) Regulations, 2022, all licensed firms must adhere to strict consumer protection standards and data privacy laws.

CBK licensed digital loan companies in Kenya – April 2026

# Company Name Trading Name Date Licensed
1 Abepot Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
2 Abito Limited Sep 2, 2025
3 Absolute Credit Kenya Ltd Jun 5, 2025
4 Acquire Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
5 Adjacent Possible Finance Limited Dec 24, 2025
6 Adroit Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
7 African Capital Limited Apr 14, 2026
8 Afrimoney Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
9 Ajax Credit Kenya Limited Sep 2, 2025
10 Aleza Limited Dec 24, 2025
11 Amaze Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
12 Ambush Capital Limited FlashPesa Oct 1, 2024
13 Anjoy Credit Limited Mar 27, 2023
14 ASA International Kenya Limited Dec 24, 2025
15 Asante FS East Africa Limited Mar 27, 2023
16 Asap Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
17 Aspire Lending Ltd Sep 2, 2025
18 Autochek Limited Mar 6, 2024
19 Auxiliary Credit Ltd Dec 24, 2025
20 Avenews Ke Ltd Jun 5, 2025
21 Aventus Technology Limited Lendplus Jun 5, 2025
22 AVL Capital Ltd Jun 5, 2025
23 Azura Credit Limited Mar 6, 2024
24 Baecot Credit Ltd Apr 14, 2026
25 BCF Kenya Limited Dec 24, 2025
26 Beavers Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
27 Becalob Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
28 Betasoft Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
29 Bidii Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
30 Bimas Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
31 Bingwa Micro Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
32 Blesmark Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
33 Bluewave Cash Limited Apr 14, 2026
34 Boostline Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
35 Bossrich Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
36 BRAC Kenya Company Limited Jun 5, 2025
37 Brisk Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
38 Bytech Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
39 Cashmart Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
40 Ceres Tech Limited Sep 19, 2022
41 Chapeo Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
42 Chelete Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
43 Chime Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
44 Colkos Enterprises Limited Mar 27, 2023
45 Creditarea Capital Limited Kashbean Mar 6, 2024
46 Dahawi Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
47 Decimal Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
48 Dexintec Kenya Limited Mar 6, 2024
49 Dime Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
50 Dotcash Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
51 East Africa Futures Company Limited Jun 5, 2025
52 Easy Asset Management Limited iLoan Sep 2, 2025
53 Easyways Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
54 ED Partners Africa Limited Jun 27, 2024
55 Edenbridge Capital Ltd. Dec 24, 2025
56 EDOMX Limited Mar 27, 2023
57 Elevate Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
58 Ellegant Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
59 Extend Money Services Limited Mar 27, 2023
60 Fabilo Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
61 Factorhouse Limited Mar 6, 2024
62 Fahari Point Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
63 Fantom Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
64 Fezotech Kenya Limited Mar 6, 2024
65 Finberry Capital Ltd Berry Jun 5, 2025
66 Finboom Credit Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
67 Fincorp Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
68 Fincredit Limited Dec 24, 2025
69 Finseil Limited Sep 2, 2025
70 Fluid Capital Limited Apr 14, 2026
71 Fortune Credit Limited Mar 6, 2024
72 Fourth Generation Capital Limited 4G Capital Mar 27, 2023
73 Frictionless Enterprises Limited M-Power Jun 5, 2025
74 Futureinno Digital Tech Limited Sep 2, 2025
75 Geoland Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
76 Getcash Capital Limited Sep 19, 2022
77 Giando Africa Limited Flash Credit Sep 19, 2022
78 Girls First Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
79 Granary Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
80 Guava Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
81 Hakki Africa Limited Apr 14, 2026
82 Hanis Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
83 Hela Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
84 Helium Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
85 Iboda Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
86 Inkomoko Capital Kenya Ltd Apr 14, 2026
87 Insight Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
88 Inspire Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
89 Inventure Mobile Limited Tala Jan 30, 2023
90 Ismuk Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
91 Izwe Loans Kenya Ltd Apr 14, 2026
92 Jackfruit Associates Limited Dec 24, 2025
93 Jafari Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
94 Jambofin Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
95 Jawabu Biashara Limited Apr 14, 2026
96 Jefigs Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
97 Jijenge Credit Limited Sep 19, 2022
98 Juhudi Kilimo Company Limited Dec 24, 2025
99 Jumo Kenya Limited Jan 30, 2023
100 Karibu Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
101 Kechita Capital Investment Ltd Apr 14, 2026
102 Keep Vision and Growth Credit Ltd KVG Credit Dec 24, 2025
103 Kifedha Ltd Jun 5, 2025
104 Kikwetu Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
105 Kopo Kopo Inc. Kenya Ltd Apr 14, 2026
106 Kweli Smart Solutions Limited Sep 19, 2022
107 Lasiri Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
108 Leaf Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
109 Leja Ltd Jun 5, 2025
110 Lendara Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
111 Lendbucks Ltd Apr 14, 2026
112 Lenana Innovative Solutions Ltd Oct 1, 2024
113 Letshego Kenya Ltd Jan 30, 2023
114 Liberty Afrika Technologies Ltd Dec 24, 2025
115 Lipa Later Limited Mar 6, 2024
116 Little Limited SpotIt Sep 2, 2025
117 Little Pesa Limited Mar 27, 2023
118 Loan Plus Digital Credit Provider Jun 5, 2025
119 Lobelitec Credit Limited Mar 6, 2024
120 LockBx Limited Oct 1, 2024
121 Longitude Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
122 Lucason Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
123 Maison Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
124 Malicash Investment Limited Dec 24, 2025
125 Maralal Ledger Limited Mar 6, 2024
126 Marble Capital Solutions Limited Mar 6, 2024
127 Maxxton Enterprises Ltd Jun 5, 2025
128 Mayflower Capital limited Sep 2, 2025
129 MCF 2 Kenya Limited Medical Credit Fund Oct 1, 2024
130 Mednow Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
131 MFS Technologies Limited Jan 30, 2023
132 Milhan Access Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
133 Mimi Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
134 Mint Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
135 MKash Solutions Limited Dec 24, 2025
136 MKM Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
137 M-Kopa Loan Kenya Limited M-Kopa Jan 30, 2023
138 Mkulimapay Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
139 Modesty Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
140 Mogo Auto Limited Mogo Jun 27, 2024
141 Momentum Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
142 Moneza Ltd Jun 5, 2025
143 Moto Hope Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
144 Mular Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
145 Musoni Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
146 Mwananchi Credit Ltd Sep 2, 2025
147 Mwanzo Credit Limited Sep 19, 2022
148 Mycredit Limited Jan 30, 2023
149 MyWagepay Limited Sep 19, 2022
150 Natal Tech Limited Jan 30, 2023
151 Nawiri African Sprouts Ltd Fast Credit Jun 5, 2025
152 Newark Frontiers Limited Jun 5, 2025
153 Ngao Credit Limited Jan 30, 2023
154 NJB Limited Apr 14, 2026
155 Novatok Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
156 Numida Technologies Kenya Ltd Jun 5, 2025
157 ODI Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
158 Okolea International Limited Mar 27, 2023
159 Onwards Swift Company Limited Dec 24, 2025
160 Opal Quick Limited Oct 1, 2024
161 Otas Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
162 Pato Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
163 Payablu Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
164 Pembeni Cash Ltd Sep 2, 2025
165 Pesaglow Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
166 Pesakuu Credit Limited iZiLoan Oct 1, 2024
167 Peshee Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
168 Pezesha Africa Limited Pezesha Jan 30, 2023
169 Phoenix Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
170 Pi Capital Limited Bayes Mar 6, 2024
171 Platinum Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
172 Premier Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
173 Primebridge Capital Limited Apr 14, 2026
174 Progressive Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
175 Puphik Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
176 Quickflex Ventures Ltd Apr 14, 2026
177 Radi Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
178 Real People Kenya Limited Dec 24, 2025
179 Reazilla DCP Limited Sep 2, 2025
180 Rewot Ciro Limited Sep 19, 2022
181 Risine Credit Limited Mar 27, 2023
182 Rosatap Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
183 Rosky Credit Limited Apr 14, 2026
184 Seanala Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
185 Select Management Services Ltd Dec 24, 2025
186 Senti Capital Limited Senti Mar 6, 2024
187 Sevi Innovation Limited Sevi Sep 19, 2022
188 Simbageld Ltd Jun 5, 2025
189 Simplepay Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
190 Sipranda Capital Ltd Jun 5, 2025
191 Siti Mobility Technologies Ltd Oct 1, 2024
192 Snowflex Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
193 Sokohela Limited Sep 19, 2022
194 Spectrum Credit Ltd Swift Capital Jun 5, 2025
195 Spread Capital Ltd Jun 5, 2025
196 Steadfast Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
197 Stride Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
198 Suffice Ltd Sep 2, 2025
199 Sumpay Limited Apr 14, 2026
200 Sure Cred Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
201 Tanir Credit & Accounting Serv. Oct 1, 2024
202 Tazu Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
203 Tenakata Enterprises Limited Jan 30, 2023
204 Tentacorp Holdings Limited Jun 5, 2025
205 Tinycost Credit Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
206 Tip-Point Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
207 Transsnet Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
208 Treasure Store Limited Oct 1, 2024
209 TrustGro SCA Limited Dec 24, 2025
210 Tundar Capital Limited Apr 14, 2026
211 UbaPesa Limited Mar 6, 2024
212 Umoja Fanisi Limited Jan 30, 2023
213 Unidirect Ltd Sep 2, 2025
214 Unifi Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
215 Vision Edge Credit Partners Fast Growth Dec 24, 2025
216 Wabema Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
217 Wakanda Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
218 Watu Credit Ltd Watu Jun 5, 2025
219 Westlip Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
220 Wiresphere Limited Apr 14, 2026
221 Yehu Impact Limited Apr 14, 2026
222 Zaidi Pato Limited Sep 2, 2025
223 Zamaradi Capital & Credit Group Jun 5, 2025
224 Zanifu Limited Zanifu Jan 30, 2023
225 Zenka Digital Limited Zenka Mar 27, 2023
226 Ziki Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
227 Zillions Credit Limited Zash Loan Mar 6, 2024

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