In April 2026, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) reached a significant milestone in financial regulation by granting licenses to an additional 32 Digital Credit Providers (DCPs). This latest cohort brings the total number of regulated digital lenders in the country to 227, following the licensing of 42 companies in late 2025.
Since the regulatory framework was established in March 2022, the CBK has vetted more than 800 applications, signaling a rigorous transition from an unregulated wild west to a structured credit market. The scale of this sector is now immense: as of February 2026, licensed providers have facilitated 7.5 million loans, injecting KSh 133.5 billion into the Kenyan economy.
The following 32 entities were the latest to be officially authorized by the CBK. This group includes established fintech players, such as Kopo Kopo, which was acquired by Nigerian unicorn Moniepoint, and new entrants expanding credit access into regional markets like Machakos and Nanyuki.
Today, regulated providers are essential for financial inclusion, offering specialized credit across various sectors:
- Business & Development: Providing capital for SMEs and entrepreneurs.
- Education: Financing tuition and academic resources.
- Asset Finance: Helping individuals and businesses acquire productive tools and equipment.
- Personal Finance: Ensuring short-term liquidity with transparent terms.
This continuous oversight by the CBK is designed to protect Kenyans from predatory practices, specifically addressing concerns regarding high interest rates, unethical debt collection, and the misuse of personal data. Under the CBK (Digital Credit Providers) Regulations, 2022, all licensed firms must adhere to strict consumer protection standards and data privacy laws.
CBK licensed digital loan companies in Kenya – April 2026