The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the licensing of 42 additional Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) on December 30, 2025.
Since March 2022, the CBK has processed a staggering 800 applications. The rigorous vetting process focuses on four critical pillars:
- Business Models: Ensuring sustainable and transparent operations.
- Consumer Protection: Safeguarding borrowers from exploitative terms.
- Fitness and Propriety: Reviewing the backgrounds of shareholders, directors, and management.
- Legal Adherence: Ensuring all operations align with Kenyan financial laws.
The scale of this sector is immense. As of November 2025, licensed DCPs had already issued 6.6 million loans, injecting a total of Ksh. 109.8 billion into the economy. These loans cover a wide range of needs, from education and business development to asset financing and short-term personal credit, often accessed via mobile apps or USSD codes.
The newest batch of 42 providers includes a diverse range of companies operating across the country. Notable newly licensed firms include:
- Acquire Credit Limited (Nairobi)
- Adjacent Possible Finance Limited (Roysambu)
- Aleza Limited (Kisumu)
- ASA International Kenya Limited (Nairobi)
- Auxiliary Credit Ltd (Riverside)
- BCF Kenya Limited (Parklands)
- Bingwa Micro Capital Limited (Thika)
- Edenbridge Capital Ltd (Kimathi Street)
- Real People Kenya Limited (Muthangari)
- Stride Credit Limited (Meru)
As at now, there are now 195 digital loan companies licensed in Kenya by CBK and here is the list below: