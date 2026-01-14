Shares

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the licensing of 42 additional Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) on December 30, 2025.

Since March 2022, the CBK has processed a staggering 800 applications. The rigorous vetting process focuses on four critical pillars:

Business Models: Ensuring sustainable and transparent operations. Consumer Protection: Safeguarding borrowers from exploitative terms. Fitness and Propriety: Reviewing the backgrounds of shareholders, directors, and management. Legal Adherence: Ensuring all operations align with Kenyan financial laws.

The scale of this sector is immense. As of November 2025, licensed DCPs had already issued 6.6 million loans, injecting a total of Ksh. 109.8 billion into the economy. These loans cover a wide range of needs, from education and business development to asset financing and short-term personal credit, often accessed via mobile apps or USSD codes.

The newest batch of 42 providers includes a diverse range of companies operating across the country. Notable newly licensed firms include:

Acquire Credit Limited (Nairobi)

Adjacent Possible Finance Limited (Roysambu)

Aleza Limited (Kisumu)

ASA International Kenya Limited (Nairobi)

Auxiliary Credit Ltd (Riverside)

BCF Kenya Limited (Parklands)

Bingwa Micro Capital Limited (Thika)

Edenbridge Capital Ltd (Kimathi Street)

Real People Kenya Limited (Muthangari)

Stride Credit Limited (Meru)

As at now, there are now 195 digital loan companies licensed in Kenya by CBK and here is the list below: