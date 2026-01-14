Shares

The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has announced the licensing of 42 additional Digital Credit Providers (DCPs) on December 30, 2025.

Since March 2022, the CBK has processed a staggering 800 applications. The rigorous vetting process focuses on four critical pillars:

  1. Business Models: Ensuring sustainable and transparent operations.
  2. Consumer Protection: Safeguarding borrowers from exploitative terms.
  3. Fitness and Propriety: Reviewing the backgrounds of shareholders, directors, and management.
  4. Legal Adherence: Ensuring all operations align with Kenyan financial laws.

The scale of this sector is immense. As of November 2025, licensed DCPs had already issued 6.6 million loans, injecting a total of Ksh. 109.8 billion into the economy. These loans cover a wide range of needs, from education and business development to asset financing and short-term personal credit, often accessed via mobile apps or USSD codes.

The newest batch of 42 providers includes a diverse range of companies operating across the country. Notable newly licensed firms include:

  • Acquire Credit Limited (Nairobi)
  • Adjacent Possible Finance Limited (Roysambu)
  • Aleza Limited (Kisumu)
  • ASA International Kenya Limited (Nairobi)
  • Auxiliary Credit Ltd (Riverside)
  • BCF Kenya Limited (Parklands)
  • Bingwa Micro Capital Limited (Thika)
  • Edenbridge Capital Ltd (Kimathi Street)
  • Real People Kenya Limited (Muthangari)
  • Stride Credit Limited (Meru)

As at now, there are now 195 digital loan companies licensed in Kenya by CBK and here is the list below:

Central Bank of Kenya: Directory of Licensed Digital Credit Providers

# Company Name Trading Name / Brand Date Licensed
1 Abito Limited Sep 2, 2025
2 Absolute Credit Kenya Ltd Jun 5, 2025
3 Acquire Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
4 Adjacent Possible Finance Limited Dec 24, 2025
5 Adroit Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
6 Ajax Credit Kenya Limited Sep 2, 2025
7 Aleza Limited Dec 24, 2025
8 Ambush Capital Limited FlashPesa Oct 1, 2024
9 Anjoy Credit Limited Mar 27, 2023
10 ASA International Kenya Limited Dec 24, 2025
11 Asante FS East Africa Limited Mar 27, 2023
12 Asap Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
13 Aspire Lending Ltd Sep 2, 2025
14 Autochek Limited Mar 6, 2024
15 Auxiliary Credit Ltd Dec 24, 2025
16 Avenews Ke Ltd Jun 5, 2025
17 Aventus Technology Limited Lendplus Jun 5, 2025
18 AVL Capital Ltd Jun 5, 2025
19 Azura Credit Limited Mar 6, 2024
20 BCF Kenya Limited Dec 24, 2025
21 Bidii Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
22 Bimas Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
23 Bingwa Micro Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
24 Blesmark Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
25 Boostline Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
26 Bossrich Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
27 BRAC Kenya Company Limited Jun 5, 2025
28 Brisk Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
29 Bytech Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
30 Cashmart Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
31 Ceres Tech Limited Sep 19, 2022
32 Chapeo Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
33 Chelete Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
34 Chime Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
35 Colkos Enterprises Limited Mar 27, 2023
36 Creditarea Capital Limited Kashbean Mar 6, 2024
37 Decimal Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
38 Dexintec Kenya Limited Mar 6, 2024
39 Dime Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
40 Dotcash Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
41 East Africa Futures Company Limited Jun 5, 2025
42 Easy Asset Management Limited iLoan Sep 2, 2025
43 Easyways Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
44 ED Partners Africa Limited Jun 27, 2024
45 Edenbridge Capital Ltd. Dec 24, 2025
46 EDOMX Limited Mar 27, 2023
47 Elevate Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
48 Ellegant Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
49 Extend Money Services Limited Mar 27, 2023
50 Fabilo Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
51 Factorhouse Limited Mar 6, 2024
52 Fahari Point Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
53 Fantom Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
54 Fezotech Kenya Limited Mar 6, 2024
55 Finberry Capital Ltd Berry Jun 5, 2025
56 Finboom Credit Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
57 Fincorp Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
58 Fincredit Limited Dec 24, 2025
59 Finseil Limited Sep 2, 2025
60 Fortune Credit Limited Mar 6, 2024
61 Fourth Generation Capital Limited 4G Capital Mar 27, 2023
62 Frictionless Enterprises Limited M-Power Jun 5, 2025
63 Futureinno Digital Tech Limited Sep 2, 2025
64 Geoland Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
65 Getcash Capital Limited Sep 19, 2022
66 Giando Africa Limited Flash Credit Africa Sep 19, 2022
67 Girls First Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
68 Granary Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
69 Guava Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
70 Hanis Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
71 Hela Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
72 Helium Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
73 Inspire Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
74 Inventure Mobile Limited Tala Jan 30, 2023
75 Ismuk Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
76 Jackfruit Associates Limited Dec 24, 2025
77 Jafari Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
78 Jambofin Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
79 Jijenge Credit Limited Sep 19, 2022
80 Juhudi Kilimo Company Limited Dec 24, 2025
81 Jumo Kenya Limited Jan 30, 2023
82 Keep Vision and Growth Credit Ltd KVG Credit Dec 24, 2025
83 Kifedha Ltd Jun 5, 2025
84 Kikwetu Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
85 Kweli Smart Solutions Limited Sep 19, 2022
86 Lasiri Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
87 Leaf Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
88 Leja Ltd Jun 5, 2025
89 Lenana Innovative Solutions Limited Oct 1, 2024
90 Letshego Kenya Ltd Jan 30, 2023
91 Liberty Afrika Technologies Ltd Dec 24, 2025
92 Lipa Later Limited Mar 6, 2024
93 Little Limited SpotIt Sep 2, 2025
94 Little Pesa Limited Mar 27, 2023
95 Loan Plus Digital Credit Provider Ltd Jun 5, 2025
96 Lobelitec Credit Limited Mar 6, 2024
97 LockBx Limited Oct 1, 2024
98 Longitude Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
99 Lucason Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
100 Maison Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
101 Malicash Investment Limited Dec 24, 2025
102 Maralal Ledger Limited Mar 6, 2024
103 Marble Capital Solutions Limited Mar 6, 2024
104 Maxxton Enterprises Ltd Jun 5, 2025
105 Mayflower Capital limited Sep 2, 2025
106 MCF 2 Kenya Limited Medical Credit Fund Oct 1, 2024
107 Mednow Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
108 MFS Technologies Limited Jan 30, 2023
109 Milhan Access Capital Limited Jun 5, 2025
110 Mimi Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
111 Mint Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
112 MKash Solutions Limited Dec 24, 2025
113 MKM Capital Limited Mar 6, 2024
114 M-Kopa Loan Kenya Limited M-Kopa Jan 30, 2023
115 Mkulimapay Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
116 Modesty Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
117 Mogo Auto Limited Mogo Jun 27, 2024
118 Momentum Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
119 Moneza Ltd Jun 5, 2025
120 Moto Hope Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
121 Mular Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
122 Musoni Capital Limited Sep 2, 2025
123 Mwananchi Credit Ltd Sep 2, 2025
124 Mwanzo Credit Limited Sep 19, 2022
125 Mycredit Limited Jan 30, 2023
126 MyWagepay Limited Sep 19, 2022
127 Natal Tech Limited Jan 30, 2023
128 Nawiri African Sprouts Ltd Fast Credit Jun 5, 2025
129 Newark Frontiers Limited Jun 5, 2025
130 Ngao Credit Limited Jan 30, 2023
131 Numida Technologies Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
132 ODI Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
133 Okolea International Limited Mar 27, 2023
134 Onwards Swift Company Limited Dec 24, 2025
135 Opal Quick Limited Oct 1, 2024
136 Otas Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
137 Pato Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
138 Payablu Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
139 Pembeni Cash Ltd Sep 2, 2025
140 Pesaglow Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
141 Pesakuu Credit Limited iZiLoan Oct 1, 2024
142 Peshee Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
143 Pezesha Africa Limited Pezesha Jan 30, 2023
144 Phoenix Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
145 Pi Capital Limited Bayes Mar 6, 2024
146 Platinum Credit Limited Sep 2, 2025
147 Premier Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
148 Progressive Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
149 Puphik Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
150 Radi Credit Limited Oct 1, 2024
151 Real People Kenya Limited Dec 24, 2025
152 Reazilla DCP Limited Sep 2, 2025
153 Rewot Ciro Limited Sep 19, 2022
154 Risine Credit Limited Mar 27, 2023
155 Rosatap Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
156 Seanala Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
157 Select Management Services Limited Dec 24, 2025
158 Senti Capital Limited Senti Mar 6, 2024
159 Sevi Innovation Limited Sevi Sep 19, 2022
160 Simbageld Ltd Jun 5, 2025
161 Simplepay Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
162 Sipranda Capital Ltd Jun 5, 2025
163 Siti Mobility Technologies Limited Oct 1, 2024
164 Snowflex Capital Limited Dec 24, 2025
165 Sokohela Limited Sep 19, 2022
166 Spectrum Credit Ltd Swift Capital Jun 5, 2025
167 Spread Capital Ltd Jun 5, 2025
168 Steadfast Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
169 Stride Credit Limited Jun 27, 2024
170 Suffice Ltd Sep 2, 2025
171 Sure Cred Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
172 Tanir Credit & Accounting Services Ltd Oct 1, 2024
173 Tazu Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
174 Tenakata Enterprises Limited Jan 30, 2023
175 Tentacorp Holdings Limited Jun 5, 2025
176 Tinycost Credit Kenya Limited Jun 5, 2025
177 Tip-Point Capital Limited Oct 1, 2024
178 Transsnet Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
179 Treasure Store Limited Oct 1, 2024
180 TrustGro SCA Limited Dec 24, 2025
181 UbaPesa Limited Mar 6, 2024
182 Umoja Fanisi Limited Jan 30, 2023
183 Unidirect Ltd Sep 2, 2025
184 Unifi Credit Limited Jun 5, 2025
185 Vision Edge Credit Partners Limited Fast Growth Dec 24, 2025
186 Wabema Credit Ltd Jun 5, 2025
187 Wakanda Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
188 Watu Credit Ltd Watu Jun 5, 2025
189 Westlip Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
190 Zaidi Pato Limited Sep 2, 2025
191 Zamaradi Capital & Credit Group Ltd Jun 5, 2025
192 Zanifu Limited Zanifu Jan 30, 2023
193 Zenka Digital Limited Zenka Mar 27, 2023
194 Ziki Credit Limited Dec 24, 2025
195 Zillions Credit Limited Zash Loan Mar 6, 2024