That stunning money bouquet you’re planning for a loved one could come with a side of legal trouble. The Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) has issued a stern warning to both the floral industry and the general public: the trendy practice of using banknotes in decorative arrangements is now considered a criminal offense.

As celebratory gifting reaches new heights of extravagance, the regulator is stepping in to protect the physical integrity of the Kenya Shilling, citing significant economic and legal consequences for those who treat currency like craft paper.

The CBK’s notice specifically targets the methods used to create money flowers, practices that involve folding, rolling, pinning, gluing, or stapling banknotes. While these arrangements make for viral social media content, they are wreaking havoc on the national financial infrastructure.

According to the Bank, these mutilated notes:

Banknotes with adhesive residue or staple holes interfere with ATMs and high-speed sorting machines.

Damaged notes must be withdrawn from circulation earlier than expected, forcing the CBK to print new currency at a massive, avoidable cost to the Kenyan taxpayer.

The warning isn’t just a request for better manners; it’s a reminder of the law. Under Section 367 of the Penal Code (Cap. 63), anyone who willfully defaces, mutilates, or impairs a currency note is committing a crime.

For florists, this means that the act of assembling these bouquets, using glue or staples on legal tender, could be viewed as a professional violation of the law. For customers, commissioning or presenting a defaced note makes them party to the impairment of national currency.

The CBK emphasized that currency must remain in a condition that allows it to circulate freely as a medium of exchange. A banknote covered in glue or riddled with pinholes fails that test.

The Central Bank clarified that it does not oppose the tradition of gifting cash. However, it is urging a shift toward non-damaging methods. To avoid a run-in with the law, the regulator suggests: