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Madica has announced new investments in three tech-enabled ventures i.e. Kilimo Fresh, Hakimu, and Biovana.

Each startup has secured up to $200,000 in funding and will enter Madica’s 18-month acceleration program. The selected startups represent a diverse range of sectors and geographies, each addressing critical structural gaps through innovation:

Startup Location Founders Focus Area Kilimo Fresh Tanzania Baraka Chijenga & Justice Mangu A tech-driven supply chain connecting smallholder farmers to urban markets to reduce food waste. Hakimu Kenya Rawan Dareer, Ahmed Ahmed & Ahmed Elbashir Building pan-African legal infrastructure and improving access to justice using AI. Biovana Nigeria Estelle Dogbo & Dr. Jumi Popoola A data harmonization platform unlocking African health datasets for global clinical research.

Beyond the initial investment, these startups will benefit from a robust support ecosystem designed to foster long-term scalability:

Tailored Curriculum: Specialized training and executive coaching.

Hands-on Mentorship: Direct access to industry veterans, including newly appointed mentor Tauriq Brown (former CEO of TooMuchWiFi).

Global Exposure: Two fully funded immersion trips to local and international tech hubs.

Investor Access: Direct introductions to Madica’s global network to prepare for future funding rounds.

“Each new investment brings us closer to the portfolio we set out to build, one that reflects the full breadth and diversity of African entrepreneurship,” said Emmanuel Adegboye, Head of Madica.

To further support the ecosystem, Madica has launched a 75-page practical guidebook: Zero to Funded: A Founder’s Guide to Pre-Seed Fundraising in Africa.

This resource is specifically designed for founders without established networks, offering:

Debunking of common fundraising myths.

Frameworks for deciding when to seek venture capital.

Templates and checklists for navigating the local and global investor landscape.

Madica is sector-agnostic and continues to seek mission-driven founders across Africa. To be eligible, startups must have: