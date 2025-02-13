Shares

Madica has announced its latest round of investments in four tech-enabled startups which include Medikea, Motherbeing, Pixii Motors and ToumAI. Madica is a structured investment program designed for pre-seed stage startups in Africa.

Each startup has received an investment of up to $200,000 and will participate in Madica’s investment program. This includes 18 months of support through a personalised curriculum, hands-on mentorship, and two fully-funded week-long founder immersion trips to key local and global ecosystems, including Cape Town and London. The portfolio companies will also gain access to executive coaching opportunities and access to Madica’s global network of investors for follow-on funding, all designed to spur growth and ensure the long-term viability of the startups.

This new funding marks Madica’s North Africa investment debut. The latest portfolio features underrepresented founders or startups from underserved regions, spanning AI, FemTech, Mobility, and Healthcare.

Launched in 2022 and affiliated with Flourish Ventures, a global fintech venture capital firm with purpose, Madica is a sector-agnostic investment program designed to address structural gaps in Africa’s startup ecosystem. The program tackles key challenges startups face, such as limited access to capital, a scarcity of investors, and insufficient mentorship. It also provides the structured support necessary for startups to resolve critical issues and foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and wealth creation across the continent.

The selected startups, chosen from applications across Africa, provide tech-driven solutions in rapidly growing and expanding sectors. They include:

Commenting on the new portfolio companies, Emmanuel Adegboye, Head of Madica, said, “In our first full year of investments, we made six new investments, bringing our total number of backed startups to 8. What’s particularly exciting is that we set out to build a portfolio with at least 50% gender diversity in their leadership teams. We are currently exceeding that goal in addition to a significant portion of our portfolio having female CEOs. Additionally, these investments span eight different countries and six diverse sectors, which is exactly the kind of portfolio diversity Madica aims to achieve across underrepresented geographies, sectors, and founder profiles.”

Nour Emam, Co-Founder and President of Motherbeing shared, “When Yousef and I started Motherbeing, our goal was clear: to empower women with knowledge and resources for informed reproductive health decisions, free from societal norms. Building this solution has been an incredible journey, and we’re thrilled to have Madica’s support in advancing our mission. We look forward to the program’s invaluable insights, opportunities, and support as we scale and improve health outcomes for women in the region.”

The Madica team has also added accomplished entrepreneur, operator, and investor Yoeal Haile as a mentor. Yoeal will bring his deep expertise and local operational insights to support Madica founders in scaling their ventures.

Since its launch, Madica has invested in tech-enabled startups, including Kola Market, GoBeba, NewForm Foods, and Earthbond. The next founder immersion trip is scheduled for February 2025 in Nairobi, Kenya, to help founders plug into additional investor communities.

To pitch your startup, visit the Madica website. Eligible startups must have a minimum viable product (MVP) with proven traction of a few paying customers, founder(s) engaged full-time, have received little or no institutional funding, and must be headquartered in Africa.