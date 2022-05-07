Shares

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced new ways for voters to confirm their details in the voter register as the general election approaches.

The General Elections in Kenya are slated for August 9 2022 and the only way that existed before for voters to confirm their details was to visit IEBC offices across the country.

IEBC have now launched an online portal on their website plus an SMS option for voters to confirm their details ahead of the elections.

IEBC recently suspended the registration of new voters to allow the election body in order avail the register of voters to the public for purposes of verification of biometric data and particulars of registered voters.

Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said that the new Preliminary Register of Voters has been completed and is available for verification. This exercise will begin on on May 4 and will last for a period of 30 days.

IEBC has also announced that those voters whose details are invalid after using the web portal and SMS to confirm their details should visit their IEBC Constituency Office for assistance.

To check your voter registration details, you need to do the following;

Through SMS

Send an SMS with your passport or ID number to 70000 through any telecommunication network in Kenya. The SMS costs Ksh. 10.

Through the online portal.

This can be done through verify.iebc.or.ke. You will need your ID number or passport number and then follow the prompts to confirm your voter registration details.