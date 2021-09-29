Shares

Former IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba has been appointed the Director General at the Communications Authority of Kenya.

The authority Chairman, Kembi Gitura made the announcement in a statement, stating that Chiloba will fill the vacancy left following Francis Wangusi’s retirement.

Mr. Chiloba will serve in this capacity for a renewable period of four years.

In October 2018, Chiloba was sacked as CEO of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) after controversies surrounding the 2017 general elections.

In a statement, Chiloba addressed his sacking by saying that the outcome of the process challenging his sacking was predetermined and the process was a mere formality. He further warned that the issues he faced would affect the next officer if not addressed.

IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati had twice suspended the former CEO, citing procurement malpractices ahead of the August and October 2017 elections.

Chiloba holds an undergraduate degree in Law from University of Nairobi, a Master of Arts degree from Central European University in Hungary and a Master of Science degree in Program Management from University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

Chiloba previously worked as a Team Leader and Deputy Chief of Party with Development Alternative Inc.

He also previously served as a Projects Analyst in charge of governance, electoral systems and processes with the United Development Program. Last year, the ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru appointed Chiloba as a member of the Youth Enterprise Development Fund board for a term of three years.