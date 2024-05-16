Shares

The Communication Authority (CA) has launched its 5th Strategic Plan for 2023-2027. The plan reflects its commitment to ensuring that all Kenyans have access to affordable, reliable, and high-quality communication services.

Communications Authority Director General Mr. David Mugonyi indicated that the plan rests on four cardinal pillars: promotion of meaningful connectivity to ICT services, empowerment, and protection of ICT consumers, fostering competitive ICT markets and emerging technologies, and enhancement of organizational efficiency and effectiveness.

“In a departure from past iterations, this strategic plan is focused on people. We believe digital access for all Kenyans is possible, and our mission is to enable the development of a sustainable digital society through responsive regulation of Kenya’s ICT sector. The Authority is inspired by its mission to enable responsive and effective regulation, will drive the development of a sustainable digital society where innovation thrives, consumers are empowered, and technology products and services transform lives and communities.” Mr. Mugonyi said.

The four pillars provide support for 17 strategic goals that cut across every sub-sector and priority area from increasing broadband penetration, adoption of emerging technologies, improvement in cyber security, expansion of postal and courier services, and the digital empowerment of women, the youth, and people living with disabilities.

The Authority achieved a score of 72.6% in the implementation of the previous Strategic Plan and has set a target for this Strategic Plan at 95%.

According to Ms. Mary Mungai, the Chairperson of the CA Board of Directors emphasized that, by ensuring digital access for all, the Authority has committed to making ICTs the cornerstone of the country’s socio-economic progress, a way of life, and a source of fulfillment for everybody.

To successfully implement this Strategic Plan, the Communications Authority requires a total budget of Ksh 88.6 billion over five years. At the same time, the Authority projects revenues of KSh. 117.4 billion over the period.

“As a Board, we shall fully support the Management and staff of the Authority as we embark on this ambitious journey together, so that we can not only bring our vision to life but also create a lasting impact on generations to come,” said Ms. Mungai.

Mr. Owalo said the Ministry remains alive to the need to accelerate digital transformation across all sectors of the economy and looking at some of the collaborations that have been earmarked in CA’s Strategic Plan.

“This Strategic Plan provides us with a launching pad for harnessing the transformative power of technology to drive economic growth, enhance social development, and ensure sustainable social economic transformation and universal access to ICTs for global competitiveness,” Mr. Owalo noted.

The meeting was attended by among others, Prof. Edward Kisiang’ani, the Principal Secretary of, State Department for Broadcasting, CA Board members, industry stakeholders, and the Universal Service Advisory Council members led by its chairperson Hon. James Ongwae,

The Communications Authority’s new vision is Digital Access for All, while its mission is Enabling a Sustainable Digital Future Through Responsive Regulation.