Shares

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced 1450 vacant positions for voter registration assistants, 7540 for voter registration clerks, and 580 for voter constituency ICT clerks. This is in preparation for the August 2022 general election.

The deadline of application is 27th August 2021.

Applicants should note that this is a temporary job that will last 45 days.

How to apply online through the IEBC jobs portal

Visit IEBC careers portal.

Select the job you are applying for

Fill in the form with all the required personal, academic, and work details

Apply

Requirements of application

You must be a Kenya Citizen.

ICT clerks must have experience of at least 2 years in ICT (Information Communication Technology) support.

Must be 19 years and above for Voter registration clerks and 21+ years for ICT clerks and voter registration assistants.

Must be a resident of the constituency and ward you are applying for.

Must have a minimum of KCSE C- for voter registration clerks and diploma in ICT or IT related field for voter registration assistants.

IEBC Clerks Payment amount

IEBC will pay registration assistants and ICT clerks Kenya Shillings 1,500 per day while voter registration clerks will be paid KES.1000 per day.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is an independent agency that was founded in 2011 by the Constitution of Kenya. The Commission is responsible for conducting or supervising referenda and elections to any elective body or office established by the Constitution, and any other elections as prescribed by an Act of Parliament.

The Commission is made up of seven commissioners and a CEO appointed by the commissioners, who also acts as the commission secretary. The commissioners are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Kenyan Parliament. Each member serves a six-year term.

The current commissioners are as follows;