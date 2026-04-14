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Recent data shows that health insurance coverage in Kenya has grown to around 30% of the population, a significant rise from 10% in 2007. This growth reflects a combination of government initiatives and the expanding reach of private health insurance solutions, highlighting a market in transition. Within this landscape, private group health insurance stands out as a dependable and scalable approach, enabling organisations to safeguard their teams with uninterrupted access to quality care.

For small and medium enterprises (SMEs), health cover used to be seen as a luxury. But today, data tells a different story.

SMEs accounted for around 90% of the new jobs created in the country, according to the latest economic survey figures. They continue to employ millions of workers across most sectors.

As these businesses expand, employee expectations are rising just as fast. Today’s job seekers evaluate benefits packages as carefully as they do salaries, and organisations that lack strong health coverage risk higher staff turnover, diminished morale and ultimately, reduced productivity

Group health insurance has also become a critical operational safeguard. Medical emergencies often result in disrupted workflows, unplanned costs, and added management strain. By providing structured health cover, organizations are able to manage these risks proactively, protect productivity, and maintain business continuity while demonstrating duty of care to their teams.

According to workforce trend analysis, employers who invest in comprehensive employee wellbeing tend to experience lower absenteeism and stronger retention. Global market research reinforces this perspective.

A strong corporate health insurance offering goes beyond basic inpatient cover to provide:

Inpatient care as the core protection against serious illness and accidental injury.

Optional rider benefits such as outpatient, maternity, dental and optical cover.

Access to a wide panel of quality medical providers with credit billing arrangements to eliminate upfront payments at point of service.

Customisable plans that fit organisational size, sector and healthcare priorities.

The MUA Corporate Health Insurance Product is structured specifically for SMEs, corporates, institutions, NGOs, religious bodies and government entities seeking reliable and flexible health protection for their teams.

With MUA, employers can offer:

Core Inpatient Medical Cover that protects employees, directors and their declared nuclear family dependants against valid medical expenses arising from illnesses and accidents during employment.

Rider Benefits such as outpatient, maternity, dental, optical and excess of loss cover, each with clear annual limits tailored to organisational requirements.

Credit Access to Care across a wide panel of medical service providers, ensuring employees receive treatment without out‑of‑pocket barriers.

Overseas Treatment Protection subject to policy terms, giving peace of mind for specialized care when necessary.

MUA goes further by integrating Umatter, a global health solution by Unisure and underwritten by MUA Insurance Kenya, designed for organizations that want flexibility without compromise.

What makes this different is not just coverage, it is depth:

Fertility and IVF Support

Coverage options for assisted reproduction including IVF, reflecting modern workforce realities and evolving family needs.

Coverage options for assisted reproduction including IVF, reflecting modern workforce realities and evolving family needs. Chronic Condition Management

Structured support for long-term conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, focusing on continuity of care, not just episodic treatment.

Structured support for long-term conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, focusing on continuity of care, not just episodic treatment. Mental Health and Wellness Cover

Access to counselling, therapy, and holistic wellbeing support, recognizing that health is both physical and mental.

Access to counselling, therapy, and holistic wellbeing support, recognizing that health is both physical and mental. Preventive and Lifestyle Benefits

Health screenings, wellness programs, and early intervention support designed to reduce long-term risk.

Health screenings, wellness programs, and early intervention support designed to reduce long-term risk. Global Mobility Cover

Protection for employees who travel or work across borders, ensuring uninterrupted access to care.

Protection for employees who travel or work across borders, ensuring uninterrupted access to care. Second Medical Opinion Services

Access to international expertise for critical diagnoses, bringing clarity when decisions matter most.

Access to international expertise for critical diagnoses, bringing clarity when decisions matter most. 24/7 Medical Concierge

Real-time support for treatment navigation, emergencies, and care coordination anywhere in the world

Best of all, MUA products is fully customisable to fit the unique healthcare priorities of any organisation, irrespective of its size.

Strong Claims Performance is What Companies Value Most

In a market where reliability matters, MUA is credited with a solid claims settlement track record, giving HR leaders and business owners confidence that claims will be processed swiftly and fairly, an often under‑appreciated but vital component of any group health solution.

By Mercy Ndegwa – Head of Operations at MUA Insurance Kenya.