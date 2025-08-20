Shares

The stage is set for a thrilling quarter-final round of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN), with co-hosts Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda all set to compete. The knockout phase promises high-stakes matchups as teams vie for a spot in the semi-finals.

The action kicks off on Friday, August 22, with a doubleheader. In Nairobi, hosts Kenya will take on Madagascar at the Moi International Sports Centre at 17:00 EAT. Later that evening, Tanzania, another co-host, will face a formidable challenge against Morocco at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam, with kick-off scheduled for 20:00 EAT.

Saturday, August 23, will feature two more captivating clashes. At 17:00 EAT, Sudan, who topped their group, will go head-to-head with Algeria at the Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar City. The final quarter-final match will see hosts Uganda test their mettle against defending champions Senegal at the Mandela National Stadium in Kampala at 20:00 EAT.

The quarter-finals are set to be a major highlight of the CHAN 2024 tournament, showcasing the best of African football and the vibrant atmosphere of the tri-nation co-hosting.

For the first time in CAF history, a major competition is being co-hosted by three nations, Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda

Tickets to CHAN are up for sale and can be bought from the platforms below:

1. Kenya – chan.mookh.com – Ordinary Ksh. 200 , VIP Ksh. 500 and VVIP Ksh. 1,000

2. Uganda – chan.tkt.ug – Ordinary UGX 10,000, VIP UGX 30,000 and VVIP UGX 50,000

3. Tanzania – chantz.kimtandao.co.tz

Here are the quarter-final fixtures for the 2025 CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN), being co-hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda. All kick-off times are listed in East Africa Time (EAT).

Quarter-Final Fixtures

Friday, 22 August 2025

Kenya v Madagascar – 17:00, Moi International Sports Centre, Nairobi

Tanzania v Morocco – 20:00, Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Dar es Salaam

Saturday, 23 August 2025

Sudan v Algeria – 17:00, Amaan Stadium, Zanzibar City

Uganda v Senegal – 20:00, Mandela National Stadium, Kampala

KBC is allowing people to watch the games via Livestream HERE. Here is the combined table of where to watch the TotalEnergies CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN):