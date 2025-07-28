Shares

Kenya has concluded its participation in the Federation of International University Sports (FISU) World University Games with an impressive haul of five medals, showcasing the nation’s rising talent across various disciplines. The medals include one gold, two silvers, and two bronzes.

Leading the charge for Kenya was Brian Musau, who secured the nation’s sole gold medal in the men’s 10,000m with a season-best time of 28:42.39.

The tennis mixed doubles pair of Angella Okutoyi and Kael Shah added a silver medal to Kenya’s tally, reaching the finals before being defeated by Japan’s Natsuki Yoshimoto and Jay Dylan Friend (6-3, 6-3). Another silver medal was clinched by Sarah Wanjiru in the women’s 10,000m, where she recorded a personal best of 31:41.80.

Kenya’s bronze medals came from Angella Okutoyi, who earned a bronze in the women’s tennis team event due to her performance, and Collins Kiprotich, who secured bronze in the men’s 5000m with a time of 15:02.47.

The FISU World University Games, also known as the Universiade, is an international multi-sport event for university athletes, organized biennially by the International University Sports Federation (FISU). Established with the first World University Games in Paris in 1923, FISU has grown to promote sporting values and high-level athletic performance in conjunction with academic pursuits. The Rhine-Ruhr 2025 Games brought together thousands of student-athletes from over 150 countries to compete in 18 sports, emphasizing both competition and intercultural exchange.