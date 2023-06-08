Shares

Wimbledon champion, Angella Okutoyi, and her twin sister Roselida Asumwa, are both back in Kenya to represent Kenya in the Billie Jean King Cup. The tennis tournament will take place at Nairobi Club from June 12 – 17 2023.

Both girls have just completed their first term at university in the USA. Angella is at Auburn University, Alabama, while Roselida is at Cowley Community College in Kansas.

Angella has made an impressive start on the Southeastern Conference (SEC) tennis circuit, with a close to 70%-win ratio in her singles matches and 55% in her doubles. She has helped Auburn University reach the last 16 of the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) finals held in May.

Rosehilda has also become a valuable member of the Cowley team. She remains unbeaten in her six matches for the college, helping them to achieve second position in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) women’s division one league.

Angella and Rosehilda have also clinched new sponsorship from Bank Syz, a family-owned private bank headquartered in Switzerland. The new sponsrship will see the bank supporting both girls’ academic and tennis development during their four years at university.

In announcing the partnership, Nicolas Syz, head of wealth management, said “Commitment, hard work and playing to win are values deeply rooted in our DNA and we have been truly inspired by Angella’s and Rosy’s story. Their achievements to date, overcoming so many obstacles, are truly remarkable and we are delighted to be able to support them on the next leg of their exciting journey.”

Angella and Rosy commented: “So many people in Kenya now know our story, and the struggles that we and our family have faced. We would not be where we are today without our family’s unwavering support and sacrifice. As a family-owned bank, Syz understands us and the importance of family in our lives, and we are delighted that they want to support us as we work hard to achieve our dreams.”

The Syz Group is a Swiss financial group focused on excellent long-term investment performance, risk management, and personal service. The group was co-founded in 1996 by Eric Syz who still leads the firm alongside his two sons and a team of industry experts.