The FIM MotoGP World Championship has officially unveiled its provisional calendar for the 2026 season, promising a thrilling 22-race tour across five continents. The season will kick off earlier than usual, with the first race roaring to life in Thailand on March 1st, and will conclude with the traditional finale in Valencia, Spain, on November 22nd.

One of the most exciting developments is the much-anticipated return of Brazil to the MotoGP calendar. The Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna in Goiania will host the Brazilian Grand Prix on March 22nd, marking a significant moment for South American motorsport fans.

The 2026 schedule also sees some notable date shifts for established European races. The Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg will now take place in September, while the Czech Grand Prix at the iconic Brno circuit moves to a June slot.

Following the German Grand Prix in mid-July, the championship will take a three-week summer break before resuming at Silverstone for the British Grand Prix in early August.

The latter part of the season will see the paddock embark on a flyaway tour that mirrors the 2025 schedule, with back-to-back races in Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and Malaysia throughout October. The season will then return to Europe for the final two rounds in Portugal and Spain.

Here is the full provisional 2026 MotoGP calendar

1. March 1: Thailand (Chang International Circuit, Buriram)

2. March 22: Brazil (Autódromo Internacional Ayrton Senna, Goiania)

3. March 29: USA (Circuit of The Americas, Austin)

4. April 12: Qatar (Lusail International Circuit, Lusail)

5. April 26: Spain (Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, Jerez de la Frontera)

6. May 10: France (Le Mans)

7. May 17: Catalonia (Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Barcelona)

8. May 31: Italy (Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello, Mugello)

9. June 7: Hungary (Balaton Park Circuit)

10. June 21: Czechia (Automotodrom Brno, Brno)

11. June 28: Netherlands (TT Circuit Assen, Assen)

12. July 12: Germany (Sachsenring)

13. August 9: Great Britain (Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone)

14. August 30: Aragon (MotorLand Aragon, Alcañiz)

15. September 13: San Marino (Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, Misano Adriatico)

16. September 20: Austria (Red Bull Ring, Spielberg)

17. October 4: Japan (Mobility Resort Motegi, Motegi)

18. October 11: Indonesia (Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, Lombok)

19. October 25: Australia (Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Phillip Island)

20. November 1: Malaysia (Sepang International Circuit, Sepang)

21. November 15: Portugal (Autodromo Internacional do Algarve, Portimao)

22. November 22: Valencia (Circuit Ricardo Tormo, Valencia)