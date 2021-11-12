Shares

As 9 time world champion Valentino Rossi prepares for the final race of his MotoGP career, Showmax Pro subscribers can catch his final race live from Spain this Sunday, 14th November 2021.

After 25 years of racing, Rossi is expected to take a bow, walking away with a record 89 wins throughout his career. While he has encountered a number of challenges this season, Rossi is arguably one of the best and most influential racers the world has seen in the past two decades. He has had 189 podiums and podium finishes in 21 consecutive seasons since his debut in the year 2000.

Rossi’s other MotoGP achievements include

Most MotoGP entries – 373

Most race entries with a single manufacturer – Yamaha (274)

Most races finishing in the points – 324

Most consecutive podium finishes- 23 in total between 2002 and 2004

Showmax Pro subscribers can catch the race on the platform at 1355 hours WAT (West Africa Time) and 1555 hours EAT (East Africa Time).

Showmax Pro is a streaming service available for Showmax subscribers in Africa that bundles the existing Showmax entertainment offering with music channels, news and live sports streaming from SuperSport.

Subscribers can live stream the 2021 seasons of the English Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, UEFA Europa and UEFA Conference leagues, the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and more.

The platform also offers a wide range of other live sports events including athletics, professional boxing, and the world’s biggest marathons.

