Old Mutual East Africa and Goodlife Pharmacy have partnered to provide Kenyans with free blood pressure, blood sugar and BMI tests.

Kenyans can now walk into any Goodlife Pharmacy and receive free blood pressure, blood sugar, and Body Mass Index (BMI) tests. This is part of an expanded partnership between Old Mutual East Africa and Goodlife Pharmacy, aimed at tackling the silent rise of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension.

The initiative dubbed, Know Your Numbers, Know Your Risk, scraps the cost of routine health checks that typically range from Ksh. 50 to Ksh. 500 in most health facilities.

The campaign builds on the successful Pharmacy First partnership between Old Mutual and Goodlife. Over the past two years, it has expanded access to affordable healthcare through pharmacy-based consultations and services. This new phase introduces preventive screening as a public health essential, rather than a premium service. Previously, the collaboration introduced affordable telemedicine consultations with doctors at Goodlife outlets for acute medical needs. The partnership now evolves to offer free basic health screenings to the public at any time, without prior appointments.

“Majority of non-communicable diseases are preventable, but early detection is critical,” said Ken Omami, Old Mutual General Insurance Acting General Manager Health “We are now championing a culture of holistic wellness by removing cost as a barrier to regular screening and helping people understand their health status so they can take timely action.”

The free screenings are a response to the alarming rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across Kenya. Recent health data by the World Bank shows that over 50% of hospital admissions and 55% of hospital-related deaths are caused by NCDs such as hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer.

In addition to the free health checks, customers will receive guidance on how to create personal health records using the Old Mutual Thrive app. The app enables users to track their daily lifestyle habits, including sleep, nutrition, physical activity, and stress level. It also supports them with personalized assessments, wellness challenges, and progress tracking tools.

“Our mission is to make healthcare accessible and convenient. This program does exactly that by bringing essential preventive services closer to communities while harnessing the power of digital tools to support better health outcomes,” Said Justin Melvin, Goodlife Pharmacies CEO.