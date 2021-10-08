Shares

Goodlife Pharmacy has inked a deal with Glovo, an e-commerce platform, to enable more convenient, simpler and safer online purchases. Following the deal, Goodlife Pharmacy has listed its products on Glovo.

The partnership is part of a drive to encourage people to embrace online shopping, as the world continues to fight COVID-19.

Glovo plans to deliver medical products from the 60 stores located in Kenya in towns where it operates. Customers are now able to order from 45 Goodlife stores in the first phase of the launch by 30th October, 2021, and the remaining 15 stores by 15th November, 2021.

“This partnership with Goodlife has come at an important time for the country. As we continue to follow Government’s guidelines on combating Covid-19. Customers will be able to order their essentials through the Glovo app from the comfort of their homes,” said Priscilla Muhiu, General Manager at Glovo Kenya.

On his part, David Kasonga, Head of Retail at Goodlife had this to say, “This partnership will further improve the way customers access over the counter medication and everyday products. We are trying to remind customers during this time that ‘safe is smart’ and offer them another way to aid this. We want to give customers uncomfortable with mixing with crowds an alternative way to access our diverse range of products. Through this partnership, our users will easily be able to order for products they need.”

“Online shopping is increasingly becoming second nature in Kenya, primarily for the convenience it brings but also for the wide selection of products it avails to customers. Our aim with these partnerships is to increase our portfolio and offerings in the multicategory space and make sure we are accessible to as many customers as possible,” concluded Priscilla.