Old Mutual has partnered with Pfizer and Goodlife Pharmacy to offer Pneumococcal vaccines to its members. The vaccination drive targets Old Mutual Health members over 65 years old and those living with chronic conditions. Vaccines are a key tool in reducing the burden of Pneumonia.

Pneumonia is an acute respiratory infection that is commonly caused by viruses or bacteria. It can cause mild to life-threatening illnesses in people of all ages. It is the single largest infectious cause of death in children worldwide. People at risk for pneumonia also include adults over the age of 65 and people living with chronic diseases.

In 2011, Kenya was the 1st African country to introduce the Pneumococcal vaccine into its national childhood vaccination program. The vaccine is given in 3 – 4 doses within the first 18 months of the baby’s life. The Pneumococcal vaccine is now a standard offering in all insurance products, but only for children. For the first time, Old Mutual shall also cover Pneumococcal vaccine for at-risk adults.

Speaking during the official launch of the partnership Old Mutual Health Ag. Managing Director Japheth Ogalloh said, “The global community observed World Pneumonia Day on 12th November 2022. Pneumonia is a significant public health problem in Kenya and is among the leading causes of death. We are pleased to partner with Pfizer and Goodlife to offer this lifesaving vaccine to our clients. We are also very happy to have the Kenya Medical Association here to add the doctor’s voice to this vaccination drive. One of our key learnings from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we should enable all our clients to have access to a wide range of preventive healthcare services.”

In addition to the Pneumococcal vaccine, Old Mutual shall also offer an Influenza vaccine which protects against the Influenza virus, another common viral cause of Pneumonia. Old Mutual is committed to continue providing additional coverage for preventive healthcare services to empower clients to unlock possibilities.