On Thursday at 8pm EAT, Faith Kipyegon will attempt to become the first woman to run a mile in under four minutes at Stade Charléty in Paris. The Kenyan athletic icon already has the world record in the mile at 4:07.64, which means that she will have to cut off 7.65 seconds during her dash to the finish line.

You can stream Faith Kipyegon world record run attempt on on Nike’s YouTube, Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Safaricom will also screen the race live at Baniyas Square in Eldoret City, National Archives in Nairobi CBD and BBS Mall Eastleigh for fans to watch the race.

Safaricom is supporting Faith Kipyegon‘s world record run attempt with a special data bundle. The data bundle will be a 4GB YouTube bundle for just Ksh. 4. It will enable Kenyans to stream and watch the race live on their phones, tablets or televisions. The bundle can be accessed by dialling *544#.

What are Faith Kipyegon’s chances of breaking the 4-minute mile?

Faith Kipyegon knows a things or two about winning and breaking records. She holds the world records in the women’s 1500m (3:49.11) and the mile (4:07.64). She also briefly held the world record in the 5000m (14:05.20) before it was broken by Gudaf Tsegay.

Kipyegon and Nike have gone to great lengths to prepare for this race including choosing the date and the location. She will run on the same track where she broke the previous 1,500 meter and 5,000 meter world records. She will wear custom Victory Elite FK spikes, an aerodynamic Fly Suit and a 3D-printed sports bra, according to Nike. The pacesetters will also be key, allowing Kipyegon to run behind them.

Fastest women’s mile time records