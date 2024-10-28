Shares

Airtel Kenya has launched a new Data ImeData campaign offering their weekly and monthly data customers up to 50% more data from Ksh. 50 to Ksh. 1,000. The Amazing Weekly and Monthly data plans are currently available for purchase via USSD *544# or the My Airtel App.

With the new offer, Airtel’s Amazing Data weekly and monthly customers will enjoy increased data offerings at the same price points as before, experiencing enhanced online experiences and seamless connectivity.

Data ImeData Campaign addresses the growing data needs of customers, giving them more data for the same price. With Airtel’s ongoing network expansion for 4G and 5G networks across the country, users can now enjoy a faster and uninterrupted digital experience.

The revamped plans also include free WhatsApp, allowing customers to stay connected with friends and family at no extra cost. Customers can also gift bundles to other Airtel users and extend bundle validity by purchasing another bundle before the current one expires or selecting the auto-renew option.

As data and internet needs continue to rise, Airtel has introduced innovative products that cater to both voice and data services. As part of this effort, in August, the company launched the GB kwa GB campaign, encouraging Kenyans to upgrade their phones and experience the enhanced network. This campaign is part of Airtel’s broader efforts to fuel the digital revolution and drive digital inclusion across the country.

In his remarks at the new campaign launch, Airtel Kenya Managing Director Ashish Malhotra said, “Over the past few years, we have seen steady growth in data subscription and usage. Our primary goal is to ensure that all our customers consistently enjoy affordable, convenient, and market-leading services that evolve with their needs. As we continue to serve our customers in the digital space, we remain flexible and adaptive to meet their diverse demands.”

Below is a breakdown of the pricing and new data allocation.