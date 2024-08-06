Shares

Airtel Kenya has kicked off a new free data campaign dubbed GB kwa GB. The campaign will target new customers who join their network.

Key features of the GB kwa GB campaign include free 1GB of data every week for six months. To enjoy this offer, a customer needs to top up a minimum of Ksh. 50 weekly, making the offer both accessible and affordable to a broad range of users. The free 1GB data is valid for 3 days.

Eligible customers for the GB kwa GB free data offer include new smartphone users joining the Airtel network, existing customers upgrading from feature phones to smartphones, and those switching from 3G devices to 4G or 5G smartphones. To check on their eligibility, customers can dial *544*8# on their Airtel line.

Over the recent past, Airtel has led initiatives, innovations, and offers for its customers. Previously, the company launched Internet Mashinani whereby it subsidized the prices of its 4G Home Broadband devices and pocket Mi-Fi enabling Kenyans in remote areas to access fast and convenient internet. Airtel later launched eSIM, VoLTE technology, and the revolutionary 5G network.

In June this year, Airtel Kenya gave an update on its network expansion across the country. At the time of the update, Airtel had launched 480 new sites since the onset of the year, and since then, it has added 148 new ones in the last month. This significant investment underscores Airtel’s dedication to providing fast, reliable, and affordable connectivity across Kenya.

Commenting on the new data offering, Ashish Malhotra, Managing Director of Airtel Kenya stated, “The GB kwa GB campaign reflects our commitment to empowering more Kenyans to be a part of the growing digital economy. We are committed to supporting the digital inclusion agenda, but not only through investing in infrastructure, but also making it worthwhile for our customers to acquire smartphones and experience the convenience of the digital age. By continuously providing affordable data offerings, Airtel aims to bridge the digital divide and provide unparalleled access to digital opportunities.”