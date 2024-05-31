Shares

Airtel SmartNET is a business Internet package that provides unlimited speeds and provides a daily bonus data allocation once your data bundle is depleted. It is available everywhere there is Airtel 4G Internet.

The internet is deployed through Airtel’s Outdoor SmartNET Router. The Outdoor SmartNET Router has an an Outdoor Unit (ODU), which is a 4G outdoor antenna whose purpose is to use LTE radio technology to provide broadband/connectivity. This device holds the 4G SIM card.

It also has an Indoor Unit (IDU), a network router that is installed within your premises and connects to the ODU antenna through an ethernet/Cat 6 cable and provides Wireless LAN(Wi-Fi) and ethernet ports for cabled LAN connectivity to the end user.

The Outdoor SmartNET Router can connect up to 128 users and has a maximum Wi-Fi coverage distance of 100m in open space. The router is free of charge on purchasing and its installation doesn’t attract any charges, all a customer will pay for is the package price of the desired plan.

Airtel SmartNET bundles

1. Plan Price (KSh) Resources Daily Bonus SmartNET 2999 2,999/- 180 GB 7.5 GB a day SmartNET 5499 5,499/- 400 GB 10 GB a day SmartNET 7499 7,499/- 600 GB 10 GB a day SmartNET 9999 9,999/- 960 GB 10 GB a day

You can purchase the SmartNET bundles using airtime or mobile money. If you use Airtel Money to purchase the data, you will be awarded Double Data. Dial *201# to purchase the SmartNET bundles. Further, if a customer has unutilized resources, they’ll roll over if they renew their bundle before expiry.

Airtel SmartNET bundles with Airtel Money

Plan Price (KSh) Resources with AM Bonus Total Data Resources Daily Bonus SmartNET 2999 2,999/- 180 GB + 180 GB AM bonus 360 GB 7.5 GB a day SmartNET 5499 5,499/- 400 GB + 400 GB AM bonus 800 GB 10 GB a day SmartNET 7499 7,499/- 600 GB + 600 GB AM bonus 1,200 GB 10 GB a day SmartNET 9999 9,999/- 960 GB + 960 GB AM bonus 1,920 GB 10 GB a day

5G Unlimited

Airtel also offers Airtel 5G unlimited plans. Through the Airtel 5G router, customers can enjoy Unlimited plans and faster internet speed. To get the 5G unlimited router, a customer has to visit an Airtel shop where they’ll get an Airtel technician who’ll visit their premises and conduct a survey. The 5G router and installation are all free of charge and all the customers will pay for is their preferred 5G plan.

Airtel 5G Unlimited Monthly Plans