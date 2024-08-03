Shares

Smirnoff, through its We Do We global campaign, has announced finalists to compete for the Smirnoff Battle of the Beat – coast region. The 12 finalists were selected from the coast region’s audition that took place in the vibrant town of Mtwapa.

The 12 chosen to proceed to the next level are Rattihy the DJ, DJ Double Black, DJ Brofa, DJ Ibrow, DJ Spinking, DJ Tixty, DJ Spike 254, DJ Pinchez Clique, DJ Daddie, DJ Mohluki, DJ Calz Kenya and Mr. Vancie.

The We Do We campaign by Smirnoff celebrates the unity that comes alive when people come together. Within the campaign sits the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats (SBOB) DJ competition aimed at discovering the best DJ talent in the country, whilst supporting the DJ community by nurturing upcoming talent.

The Coast Region auditions saw the top 12 DJs selected to compete in the coming weeks for the ultimate title of the regions, and later compete at the national level.

The next stage to finding the SBOB coast region winner is the live TV stages where the 12 will showcase their talents in front of a live TV audience, who will then vote for their favourite finalist to proceed. The first round will leave the competition with 8 finalists, who will proceed to the second round of the live TV stage, where the last 4 will be determined. The last live TV round will announce the winner of the Coast Region in the Smirnoff TM Battle of The Beats competition.

The Nairobi region edition will follow the completion of the Coast region edition, with auditions taking place on the 27th of September 2024. After which the winners from the five regions will compete for the overall SBOB winner title.

Speaking during the coast region auditions, SBOB season 3 judge DJ Grauchi said, “It is time for deejaying to be accepted as a viable career path, and the Battle of the Beats is a great way to appreciate and nurture the next generation of top DJs in Kenya. I am excited to be part of such an endeavour.”

Smirnoff Brand Manager Catherine Twesigye remarked “At Smirnoff, we believe that everyone has the right to express themselves, and that is why through the We do We campaign – we are invested in igniting the spark in the next generation of vibe shifters. The Battle of the Beats is our way of ensuring that we stay true to our vibe while cultivating a bond of celebration and togetherness.”