Rajyz the Deejay is the Nakuru Smirnoff Battle of Beats Season 2 winner

Edwin Gitonga a.k.a Rajyz the Deejay has been crowned as the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats season II Nakuru winner. Over 100 Nakuru DJs turned up for the event at Club Sebs that saw Rajyz the Deejay emerged as the winner.

Rajyz the Deejay becomes the second regional winner of the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats season II deejaying competition after Thika. Other aspiring Deejays battle it out in the other three remaining editions in Kisii, Mombasa, and Nairobi. The new regional format of the competition has already seen hundreds of participants audition for the competition boding well the remaining regional competitions. All winning DJ acts will walk away with a MacBook pro laptop, a flight case and a 2TB hard-discs.

Speaking in Nakuru, a key judge in her second season, DJ Mellow expressed her excitement at the talent level in Nakuru urging more Dj hopefuls to audition for the remaining editions to get the opportunity compete at the highest level.

“We are excited to be here in Nakuru as we have witnessed some epic battles and fierce rivalries during the of Smirnoff Battle of the Beats Nakuru edition. The talent pool around the different regions in country is enormous and we are encouraged by the turnout of Kenyans during the auditions process. We are employing even more Dj hopefuls to audition and get the opportunity to participate in this new entertainment wave that is Smirnoff battle of the Beats.,” said DJ Mellow.

Throughout the competition process, participants will receive mentorship around music production, personal imagery and branding, financial planning, entrepreneurial capacity building among others key competencies.

Speaking also at the event, KBL Smirnoff Brand Manager, Christine Kariuki expressed her excitement for the upcoming editions as it will provide opportunities for them to interact with their millennial target consumer through their passion points.

“As KBL we are encouraged by the reception of the second season of Smirnoff Battle of the Beats. The editions in Thika and now in Nakuru have been successful with a huge turnout by both fans and Dj hopefuls alike boding well for the remaining regional finals. We feel this is an ideal platform for our millennial consumers to continue to express themselves on this national platform said Ms. Kariuki.

The next phase of the competition will head to Kisii, Mombasa and Nairobi in the coming weeks. Fans will get the opportunity to see their favorite DJ’s like Mellow, Stylez and Hypnotiq and some of the best Kenyan deejaying talents delivering engaging performances on this unique stage.

The competition is part of the larger Smirnoff Mix Experience, an ongoing cross-country sensitization campaign to educate consumers on their perfect cocktail options including the Smirnoff cocktail serve.