Dj Big Sam emerges as the first Smirnoff Battle of Beats Season II winner

Smirnoff Battle of the Beats season II kicked-off in Thika region and DJ Big Sam emerged as the first undisputed winner, in a hotly contested competition.

In the competition, DJ Big Sam battled it out amongst six finalists and managed to bring the crowd and Judges to their feet throughout his set. He showcased his expert command of the decks and unique technique which are key elements of the modern-day deejay.

Big Sam becomes the first regional winner of the Smirnoff Battle of the Beats season II deejaying competition that will see other aspiring Deejays battle it out in the other four regional championships including: Nakuru, Kisii, Mombasa, and Nairobi.

Participating Deejays are expected to get invaluable mentorship opportunities with Kenya’s finest Deejays including: DJ Stylez, DJ Hypnotiq, DJ Mellow among others. Some of the mentorship skills the contestants will receive will includes; music production, personal imagery and branding, financial planning, entrepreneurial capacity building among others key competencies.

KBL Smirnoff Brand Manager, Christine Kariuki, had this to say, “As a brand, we are creating a platform to enable the Kenyan youth to unearth their potential; by embracing and exploiting entrepreneurial innovations for wealth creation and promoting employability. We are elated by the start of the second chapter of Smirnoff of Battle of the Beats. Season I was a perfect platform for youthful talented Kenyans to showcase their Deejaying skills on a national stage and we are thrilled that Season II is bigger and better.”

On 31st January, 2020 all roads will be leading to Nakuru for the second round of regional competitions.